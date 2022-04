Bad News: Dacia Jogger Gets ONE-STAR Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

A crossover-estate variant of the latest Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway, the Jogger’s disappointing one-star safety rating is based on that of its sibling, which was awarded two stars last year . However, while the Sandero barely hanged on to that rating, the Jogger has lost a few points as it is not available with a seatbelt reminder for the third row, hence the depressing result.In the Adult and Child Occupant categories, the Romanian seven-seater scored 70% and 69% respectively, and 41% and 39% in the Pedestrian and Safety Assist categories respectively. As mentioned above, these ratings are shared with the Sandero, which was crash-tested by Europe’s safety specialist in the Stepway configuration, equipped with the 1.0-liter TCe gasoline engine.Honda’s all-new HR-V was put through its paces by Euro NCAP as well, doing much better. The small crossover is a four-star car, with 82% obtained in the Adult Occupant, 75% in the Child Occupant, 72% in the Pedestrian, and 78% in the Safety Assist. Euro NCAP noted that “when it comes to safety, the new HR-V is an all-round performer, but restraint performance in crash tests, in particular for children seated in the rear, was not as robust as expected.”Last but not least, the DS 4 was also crash-tested, scoring four stars as well. The model did 85%, 86%, 74%, and 65% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety Assist categories respectively, with the safety specialist praising its “solid crash protection equipment.” Nonetheless, it missed out on the five-star rating as its autonomous emergency braking system didn’t work flawlessly in track tests simulating accidents with other vehicles. This is a camera-only system, and Euro NCAP recommends getting the radar sensor variant, which is part of the optional Safety Pack Plus.