Bad News: Dacia Jogger Gets ONE-STAR Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP has just released its second round of safety ratings this year, with a disastrous outcome for the Dacia Jogger.
A crossover-estate variant of the latest Dacia Sandero/Sandero Stepway, the Jogger’s disappointing one-star safety rating is based on that of its sibling, which was awarded two stars last year. However, while the Sandero barely hanged on to that rating, the Jogger has lost a few points as it is not available with a seatbelt reminder for the third row, hence the depressing result.
In the Adult and Child Occupant categories, the Romanian seven-seater scored 70% and 69% respectively, and 41% and 39% in the Pedestrian and Safety Assist categories respectively. As mentioned above, these ratings are shared with the Sandero, which was crash-tested by Europe’s safety specialist in the Stepway configuration, equipped with the 1.0-liter TCe gasoline engine.
Honda’s all-new HR-V was put through its paces by Euro NCAP as well, doing much better. The small crossover is a four-star car, with 82% obtained in the Adult Occupant, 75% in the Child Occupant, 72% in the Pedestrian, and 78% in the Safety Assist. Euro NCAP noted that “when it comes to safety, the new HR-V is an all-round performer, but restraint performance in crash tests, in particular for children seated in the rear, was not as robust as expected.”
Last but not least, the DS 4 was also crash-tested, scoring four stars as well. The model did 85%, 86%, 74%, and 65% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety Assist categories respectively, with the safety specialist praising its “solid crash protection equipment.” Nonetheless, it missed out on the five-star rating as its autonomous emergency braking system didn’t work flawlessly in track tests simulating accidents with other vehicles. This is a camera-only system, and Euro NCAP recommends getting the radar sensor variant, which is part of the optional Safety Pack Plus.
In the Adult and Child Occupant categories, the Romanian seven-seater scored 70% and 69% respectively, and 41% and 39% in the Pedestrian and Safety Assist categories respectively. As mentioned above, these ratings are shared with the Sandero, which was crash-tested by Europe’s safety specialist in the Stepway configuration, equipped with the 1.0-liter TCe gasoline engine.
Honda’s all-new HR-V was put through its paces by Euro NCAP as well, doing much better. The small crossover is a four-star car, with 82% obtained in the Adult Occupant, 75% in the Child Occupant, 72% in the Pedestrian, and 78% in the Safety Assist. Euro NCAP noted that “when it comes to safety, the new HR-V is an all-round performer, but restraint performance in crash tests, in particular for children seated in the rear, was not as robust as expected.”
Last but not least, the DS 4 was also crash-tested, scoring four stars as well. The model did 85%, 86%, 74%, and 65% in the Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Pedestrian, and Safety Assist categories respectively, with the safety specialist praising its “solid crash protection equipment.” Nonetheless, it missed out on the five-star rating as its autonomous emergency braking system didn’t work flawlessly in track tests simulating accidents with other vehicles. This is a camera-only system, and Euro NCAP recommends getting the radar sensor variant, which is part of the optional Safety Pack Plus.