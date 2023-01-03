Dacia’s First Hybrid Costs €23,750 in Romania, the Jogger Hybrid 140 Flaunts 138 HP

The most technologically ambitious Dacia ever, the Jogger Hybrid 140 is available to configure in select markets. Back home in Romania where it’s made at the Mioveni plant near the city of Pitesti, the crossover-styled wagon starts at €23,750 or just around $25,080 at current rates.
First and foremost, what does the 140 in Hybrid 140 mean? Being a European automaker, Renault-owned Dacia refers to 140 metric horsepower. That is 138 mechanical horsepower, which makes it the most powerful Jogger yet. Peak torque is estimated at 144 Nm or 106 pound-feet for the internal combustion engine, 205 Nm or 151 pound-feet for the traction motor, and 50 Nm or 37 pound-feet for the motor/generator system.
The hybrid-assisted powertrain would be complete without a high-voltage battery, which comes in the guise of a 1.2-kWh pack. If that capacity sounds eerily familiar, that’s because the Clio E-Tech Hybrid features the very same hybrid system. The beating heart of the Jogger 140 Hybrid is a 1.6-liter combustion engine, namely the H4M. Based on the Nissan-developed HR engine, this lump runs the Atkinson instead of the Otto cycle for improved efficiency, which is only natural for a hybrid vehicle.
The single most clever thing as far as the oily bits are concerned is the multi-mode transmission. A Renault design, the clutchless dog box flaunts four gears for the 1.6-liter combustion engine and two for electric drive. According to the Romanian manufacturer, the Jogger Hybrid 140 promises up to 40 percent improved fuel economy over an ICE-powered equivalent driven in the same way in the urban cycle where hybrids reign supreme.
Dacia further estimates all-electric propulsion for up to 80 percent of urban journeys. On a full tank of dinosaur juice, this fellow can travel in excess of 900 kilometers (559 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure’s combined test cycle. CO2 emissions are rated at 108 grams per kilometer, and the battery pack is covered for eight years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles), whichever of the two comes first.
It should be mentioned that the Jogger Hybrid 140 starts in electric mode, and the aforementioned figures are only possible with Eco Mode turned on. €23,750 gets you the five-seat Expression trim level, with the remainder of the lineup consisting of the seven-seat Expression, five-seat Extreme, and seven-seat Extreme. The latter is €25,500 (circa $26,915).
Slotted above the combustion-only Essential, the Expression comes with standard kit such as cruise control, modular roof bars, manual air conditioning, four-speaker audio, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Stepping up to the Extreme unlocks goodies such as automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, a rearview camera, and cooler alloy wheels.
The Jogger Hybrid 140 isn’t currently available to configure in the UK.
The hybrid-assisted powertrain would be complete without a high-voltage battery, which comes in the guise of a 1.2-kWh pack. If that capacity sounds eerily familiar, that’s because the Clio E-Tech Hybrid features the very same hybrid system. The beating heart of the Jogger 140 Hybrid is a 1.6-liter combustion engine, namely the H4M. Based on the Nissan-developed HR engine, this lump runs the Atkinson instead of the Otto cycle for improved efficiency, which is only natural for a hybrid vehicle.
The single most clever thing as far as the oily bits are concerned is the multi-mode transmission. A Renault design, the clutchless dog box flaunts four gears for the 1.6-liter combustion engine and two for electric drive. According to the Romanian manufacturer, the Jogger Hybrid 140 promises up to 40 percent improved fuel economy over an ICE-powered equivalent driven in the same way in the urban cycle where hybrids reign supreme.
Dacia further estimates all-electric propulsion for up to 80 percent of urban journeys. On a full tank of dinosaur juice, this fellow can travel in excess of 900 kilometers (559 miles) on the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure’s combined test cycle. CO2 emissions are rated at 108 grams per kilometer, and the battery pack is covered for eight years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles), whichever of the two comes first.
It should be mentioned that the Jogger Hybrid 140 starts in electric mode, and the aforementioned figures are only possible with Eco Mode turned on. €23,750 gets you the five-seat Expression trim level, with the remainder of the lineup consisting of the seven-seat Expression, five-seat Extreme, and seven-seat Extreme. The latter is €25,500 (circa $26,915).
Slotted above the combustion-only Essential, the Expression comes with standard kit such as cruise control, modular roof bars, manual air conditioning, four-speaker audio, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Stepping up to the Extreme unlocks goodies such as automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, a rearview camera, and cooler alloy wheels.
The Jogger Hybrid 140 isn’t currently available to configure in the UK.