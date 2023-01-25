Dacia Throws Shade at Heated Seat Subscriptions With Free Heated Seat Savior

Dacia is once again being cheeky in its advertising, at least in the UK, and is now proposing an alternative solution to those who must pay for a subscription in order to have access to their vehicle features. It is all about those heated seats, it seems, and Dacia has come up with a free solution, which will be available for two days, as long as the stocks last.
Are you shivering with excitement over there or are you a bit cold? Well, if it is the latter, this new thing from Dacia might heat you up a bit, at least if you are in London, Manchester, or Swansea between February 1st and 2nd this year. Why? Because someone cheeky decided to offer free "Heated Seat Savior" packages to those in need.
All you need to do is show up at Dacia Staples Corner, Dacia Manchester, or Dacia Swansea on one of the two days when the promotion is active, and then ask for the free Heated Seat Savior. Do not expect to get heated seats installed in your car (there are aftermarket kits for those), or one of those seat covers that heat up if plugged into the vehicle's 12V socket.
Instead, Dacia offers a free hot water bottle, which can be filled with hot water, placed on the seat while you are not in the car, removed before you drive off, and there you go, you have a heated seat for a few minutes or so. We have not tested this method in real life, and we are not exactly keen on trying too soon because it involves a bit of hassle, but it might just work in low temperatures.
Fair warning: if you ever attempt to replicate this, be sure to never use the hot water bottle while the vehicle is on the move, and do not sit/lean on it, as it may open and burst hot water all over. Be sure to remove all the air out of the device before filling it with water two-thirds full.
In case you cannot see through what Dacia is doing here, this is a marketing campaign to underline the benefits of its products. In this case, we are writing about the fact that Dacia offers heated seats as standard for its Sandero Stepway, Duster, and Jogger in the UK in their top specifications.
So, yes, Dacia is being cheeky thrice here, because it is firstly mocking other brands for offering a subscription service to something that the customer has already paid for when acquiring the vehicle. Secondly, Dacia is highlighting the fact that it is offering free solutions to this problem.
Their third attempt at cheekiness is when they note that their three models have heated seats as standard, although they do mention how this feature is only available on the top specification trim level.
While we agree that the proposed subscription model is a bit strange and we do not want something like this in our lives, at least not this author and not right now, Dacia is also reading between the lines here with this campaign.
While it is funny, it is also a bit bold while having truth behind it, even if it is stretched to fit. Hats off for approving this marketing stunt, we like where this is going.
