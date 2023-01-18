Renault Sold Just Over 2 Million Vehicles in 2022, a Worse Result Than in 2021

At first glance, selling over 2 million vehicles is pretty darn impressive for a European automaker with no presence in the United States of America. But on the other hand, Renault Group sales contracted 5.9 percent from 2021. The French company failed to mention what led to this decrease, although we suspect that supply chain issues had something to do with it.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also comes to mind, with AvtoVAZ now controlled by the government through Moscow-based Lada Auto Holding. Including commercial vehicles, worldwide sales of the Renault brand slumped 9.4 percent to 1,415,645 vehicles in 2022. By comparison, value-oriented Dacia improved 6.8 percent to 573,837 vehicles. The peeps at Renault Korea Motors are doing pretty bad - as expected - and don’t even ask about the performance of the Jinbei and Huasong brands in the PRC.
EVeasy, a subsidiary of JMEV introduced at the Guangzhou Auto Show in 2018, recorded 6,987 sales in 2022. It’s a drop in the bucket if you remember how many electric vehicles are sold in the People’s Republic of China, but nevertheless, EVeasy did improve by 67.6 percent over its 2021 results. Mobilize is yet another brand that might be unknown to many. Essentially a joint venture between Renault and Jiangling Motors, the European marque sold merely 75 vehicles in the Old Continent in 2022.
In terms of marque share, France is first on the leaderboard with 470,280 vehicles, representing a 25.1 percent market share. Germany follows suit with 161,146 vehicles, then Italy with 141,108 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles to its name. Renault sold 65,287 units in 2022 in Morocco, but given the group’s extensive operations in the North African kingdom, it enjoys a market share of 40.4 percent. Romania, home of the Dacia brand, follows suit with 36.1 percent resulting from 51,851 sales.
Speaking of the low-cost brand from Mioveni, the Sandero hatchback is touted as the number one vehicle sold to individuals in Europe since 2017. Those skits on Top Gear certainly helped with it, but we also have to remember that the lower-priced Logan isn’t available in much of Europe. Given these circumstances, it was only natural for the Sandero to snatch the sales crown. The Duster crossover is the number one SUV sold to individuals since 2018, and the Spring is third as per the attached report.
The newly introduced Jogger also performed well, according to Renault, and it’s certain to improve its market share with the recent addition of a hybrid powertrain. As for Renault-branded nameplates, the Arkana stands out with 80,000 sales under its belt in Europe alone. Twinned with the Nissan Ariya, the Megane E-Tech Electric sold just around 33,000 units.
Going forward, 2023 shapes up to be a strong year for the French corporation. Renault Group is currently sitting on a record number of orders in Europe, amounting to 3.5 months’ worth of sales in the region.
