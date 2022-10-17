Dacia Duster Mat Edition Shines Next to Its Siblings, Looks Quite Good

The big star of Dacia's stand at the 2022 Paris Motor Show is the Manifesto concept, but people can't buy that model. However, the Duster with the new brand identity is available for sale, and the Renault-owned brand has presented a Matte edition for it, which is spelled Dacia Duster Mat Edition.
Now, the Mat refers to the finish of the paint, which is matte, instead of the glossy shades of metallic paint, or the look of solid colors. The SUV comes with gloss black alloy wheels, gloss black side mirror caps, and the already classic black body cladding to offer an interesting contrast to the matte dark gray paint job. That shade of gray was already available in the range with a glossy finish.
Ever since June, Dacia's range has received the marque's new brand identity, and for the Duster, it means having new logos, as well as a new grille that integrates the DC motif. Ever since this summer, we know that the first deliveries of these models with the new brand identity are supposed to take place starting the last quarter of 2022.
The Duster Mat Edition is based on the Journey trim line, which is the range-topper in the markets where it is referred to as such. The interior is not all-black or matte, but does have orange stitching on the seats, as well as specific floor mats and door sill ornaments. The orange motif is present on the glossy exterior mirrors.
Customers can only order this special edition Dacia Duster Mat with the 1.3-liter TCe engine and the six-speed EDC gearbox, which cannot be had with 4WD. Sadly, this is one of the elements that the Renault Group continues to refuse to offer in the Dacia Duster range – a model that features both an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
According to company officials' previous statements on the matter (this has been discussed for years), the EDC gearbox is not compatible with the four-wheel drive system, and it cannot be adapted in any affordable way.
Dacia notes that it only offers things that customers are willing to pay for, not things that people might like to have, but only a few end up buying. Since we are on this topic already, pricing information for the Dacia Duster Mat edition has not been revealed at the time of writing.
