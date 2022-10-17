Dacia Manifesto Concept Looks Like the Poor Man's Futuristic Desert Racer With an EV Twist

Dacia cannot possibly make cool concept cars? Well, you may want to hold their beer for that, as they have a brand new one in their portfolio. It’s dubbed the Manifesto, was originally unveiled one month ago, and it is currently on display at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
It kind of looks like the Duster SUV, if you squint a lot, and it belongs in a sci-fi movie. The design study was built to prove what the Romanian car maker can do, and it is obviously not destined for production.
It rides on airless tires said to last as long as the vehicle itself. They should offer enough traction on arduous terrains, in combination with the all-wheel drive of the electric powertrain, almost inexistent front and rear overhangs, short wheelbase, and generous ground clearance.
Unique lighting signature at both ends, the brand’s new corporate logo, chunky fenders that make it look like a desert racer, and open-air cockpit are other highlights of the Manifesto. The show car has body panels made of 20% recycled plastic, and the very basic interior is obviously waterproof, because there are no doors, windows, and front and rear windshields.
Designed for journeys into the wild, the Manifesto can seat two, who can use the seat covers as sleeping bags. Cork-made dashboard, digital dials, driver’s smartphone doubling as the infotainment system, and removable battery that can be used to power all sorts of devices are other traits of the car.
Unfortunately, Dacia has yet to announce what the Manifesto Concept is capable of in terms of straight-line performance, driving range, and so on. Still, they may be keeping these details close to their chest for a bit more, so in the meantime, you can check it out from almost every angle in our image gallery above.
