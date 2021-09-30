Buell Hammerhead 1190 Starts Rolling on November 1, Reservations to Open Soon

It was back in February when news of Buell Motorcycles planning a major comeback first hit us, and I have to admit, I was not entirely confident that would be the case. Yet now, as the year is slowly drawing to a close, the company seems to be making good on its promises.
The first in what is expected to be a pack of new bikes, the Hammerhead 1190, is on track for the start of production and the opening of reservation books. Buell recently announced November 1 is when the assembly lines will start rolling, and reservation can be placed.
“When we said Buell is Back, we meant it,” said in a statement Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle. “Now we are putting the finishing touches on our factory and kicking off production of the Best American Superbike on November 1, the Buell Hammerhead 1190. Buell is Back!”
The Hammerhead will definitely make a splash in its segment. The motorcycle is equipped with a 72-degree V-Twin engine capable of developing 185 horsepower and 101.6 ft-lbs of torque. The powerplant is cradled inside a unique chassis, and together with all other components makes for a two-wheeler that weighs under 200 kg, meaning exactly 419 pounds.
To support the launch of the model, the company created something it calls Buellvana, a “new online reservation and delivery system.” The details for it are not yet known, as they will be made public in mid-October, but we’re told this system “will provide the best delivery and service experience for Buell riders.” Also, one important detail, the price for the bike, has not been disclosed.
As per the promises made back at the beginning of the year, the Hammerhead will be followed in the near future by nine other models, ranging from dirt to touring and from dual-sport to cruisers. Electric two-wheelers are not discarded either.
