Buell Motorcycles Set to Roll Out Their New 2022 Hammerhead 1190RX

Erik Buell Racing (EBR) was purchased by Liquid Asset Partners (LAP) five years ago, and LAP went on to purchase the Buell name from Harley-Davidson, and that’s the start of a story that has led them to promised up to ten new models by 2024.And the Hammerhead is here now.Buell was always a rogue operation and it seems the new Buell is following in those footsteps. With the release and hype for their new 2022 Buell Hammerhead, this unique American sportbike builder hopes to take on the best machines from Europe and Asia.The Hammerhead is just that sort of motorcycle, and it could portend that Buell is back and ready to rumble.While the Hammerhead is not an entirely new motorcycle - it’s largely design-dependent on founder Erik Buell's 1190SX from 2017 - it does represent a leap forward in many ways. The Hammerhead is now powered by an updated Rotax Helicon motor. This 72° V-twin engine delivers a brawny 185 hp and 102 ft-lbs of torque, and those numbers put the Hammerhead in ‘superbike’ territory.This bike does retain some of the innovative and sensible features of the old Buell's layout such as front brake disc mounting on the perimeter of the wheel, a fuel-in-frame setup and oil storage within the swingarm.Erik Buell originally made waves as a producer of American-made sportbikes before his company was bought back in 2003 by Harley-Davidson. At the time, Harley-Davidson was supplying engines to Buell and offering assistance in improving the bike’s safety and reliability.That gave Buell some much-needed financial backing and allowed the development of the now-beloved ‘XB’ line of bikes.But those were the old days and the old ways, and now Buell says changes are in the offing.The running dry weight is a svelte 416 pounds (190 kg) and that lightweight configuration when coupled with the beastly Rotax, means performance should be stunning indeed.And the performance features don’t stop with the weight and power as Buell says the Hammerhead includes fully adjustable Showa USD Big Piston Forks up front and a fully adjustable, direct-mounted single Showa shock rear.Buell adds that they’ve maintained yet another feature of the original 1190 with the inclusion of that 386mm perimeter brake disc and eight-piston caliper setup which they claim offers far superior stopping power and weight savings in regard to a traditional setup.Buell Motorcycles, as part of their launch of production in Michigan, say they’ll ultimately deliver 10 performance models by the 2024 model year. Those variants will include bikes for use in the dirt, as dual-sport machines along with touring and cruiser styles.“We are excited to bring Buell back with this awesome assortment of superbikes and performance motorcycles. We start with the fastest American production motorcycles, hand-built in the USA, so that’s a nice start. We’re building out those platforms for more touring and adventure models, then we’re expanding our displacements to be competitive with other global brands. We have already launched a dirt bike with Cipala Racing that won an AMA Championship, and Buell will be dominating at (the National Hot Rod Association) this year.he future will be fast and fun on a Buell,” says Bill Melvin, the owner and CEO of Buell.

As for the performance, rider Geoff May took the 2022 Buell Hammerhead out for a run recently at Grattan Raceway here in Michigan and said he "had a blast on the new Hammerhead."

We've reached out to Buell and LAP for more details and we'll get that information to you as it comes in...