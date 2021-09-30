Most Americans Would Now Consider an Electric Car as Their Primary Vehicle, Says MINI

According to a recent customer survey by MINI USA, American consumers are starting to seriously consider owning electric vehicles instead of gasoline-powered ones. In fact, half of the people surveyed expect the American automotive market to be mostly electric within just 15 years, with 80% of them saying they would consider an EV as their primary or secondary vehicle.
While range anxiety remains a real thing, the survey also revealed that 78% of respondents don’t travel more than 50 miles (80 km) per day on average, which is something most fully electric cars can cover easily.
Just as important of a factor is attainability, with close to 47% of those surveyed believing that EVs are finally more affordable, which is why 32% of respondents would consider purchasing an electric car of their own within the next five years.
Of course, younger consumers have the most positive attitude towards EVs, with Gen Z and Millennial buyers indicating that they would rather wait a few more years before purchasing one of their own. Younger buyers are also twice as likely to believe that EVs are fun to drive, as opposed to older generations who are perhaps a little more set in their ways.
“Our latest survey shows that more consumers are shifting their attention to electric vehicles as they become more attainable and compelling to own relative to gas models,” said MINI USA exec, Mike Peyton. “EVs are especially becoming more attractive to a new generation – ’Gen EV’ as we say. These are people who are young, fun-seeking and environmentally minded, and want more attainable, fun-to-drive EV choices such as the MINI Cooper SE.”
It’s not all sunshine and rainbows though. There are still interesting regional differences here, with consumers in Western states feeling more optimistic (61%) about EVs overtaking gasoline-powered cars within the next 15 years. Furthermore, despite most Americans (78%) driving far less on average than the range threshold of most EVs, less than half of them believe EV range in general is compatible with their daily driving patterns.
