Toxic Carbon-Clad Buell Firebolt Is Here to Quench Your Thirst for the Company’s Return

The last time we heard anything from Buell Motorcycles was back in February 2021, when some investor announced the moniker would return to the world of motorcycles. Not much happened since so, lacking any cool, new and official Buell stuff to talk about, we dug up this thing here.
What you’re looking at was once a stock (if that word can properly describe a Buell) Firebolt, modified to look meaner, faster, and more satisfying by a German custom shop called X-Trem. And the two-wheeler sure is a (dark) sight.
The first thing that stands out is the black that wraps around the entire sportbike, offset only here and there by lines and letters in vivid green. But it’s not necessarily the black that catches the eye, but the materials it is painted over. And if you look close enough, that would be mostly carbon.
Carbon was used for the covers that go over the airbox, frame, and swingarm, for the splash guard and air inlets, for the engine spoiler and front fender, parts of the fuel tank, and even for the windshield.
The engine on the bike was beefed up to match the intensity of how the Firebolt looks, and was fitted with a racing ECM coming from Buell itself and a NAP exhaust system. Then overall handling is improved by means of an LSL superbike triple clamp kit and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires wrapped around the wheels.
The Firebolt is an older conversion of X-Trem, and we are provided with no info on how much it cost to be transformed into this build here, nicknamed Tossica, which is the Italian word for toxic.
As for the return of Buell to the scene of motorcycle making, we’re still waiting to see the first of the ten new bikes (ranging from dirt to touring and from dual-sport to cruisers, and possibly even an electric variant) we were promised.
