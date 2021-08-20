Harley-Davidson Capital Sin Plays the Purity Card, Sends Mixed Messages

When one thinks about the Harley-Davidson Night Rod, the last things that come to mind are purity and innocence. That’s why a name like Capital Sin for a Night Rod-based build is more than suitable. Some might not like it though being being diluted by choice of a color that screams the exact opposite.
The Night Rod is one of those VRSC motorcycles Milwaukee started making in the early 2000s. Being meant to fight the fight in the muscle bike segment, it of course can be described as a monstrous construction. One that was found suitable over the years by countless custom shops across the world for conversion into something even meaner.
Over the years we’ve seen countless VRSC remakes, some more extreme than others. The one we have here, handled by a German garage named X-Trem, proves that there are still a lot to be seen out there.
And even if going for a name like Capital Sin for a pure white build (didn’t think this color could look so good on a two-wheeler) may be something of an oxymoron, the shop did get this bike noticed in that large lot.
Sporting equally-sized wheels front and rear (18 inches), the build rides on a Legend air suspension system that allows it to get closer or further away from the ground to achieve the desired effect at any given time.
A host of custom bits and pieces were slapped onto the Night Rod base bike to really make it stand out. We get small parts, like say covers were covers were due, but also more functional bits, like the Vance & Hines exhaust system or 6-piston brakes front and rear – you can find the entire list of extras here.
After all these bits were made to fit together, X-Trem wrapped the entire thing in white (for the main body part and the wheels) and black for all else. What resulted is a very eye-pleasing play between these non-colors, making the Night Rod look like few others out there.
Sadly, there is no word on how much the thing cost to put together.
