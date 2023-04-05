Modified Rivian R1T Can Be the Perfect Electric Rig for a Safari Adventure, if Real

Currently, the biggest hurdle for electric vehicles is range. The technology hasn’t evolved enough to offer the required amount of juice for consumers looking to go off the beaten path. But American EV manufacturer Rivian 'might' be up to something. As you read, a few units of their flagship Rivian R1T trucks are roaming the East African Savana.
Yes! You read that right. On the 1st of April this year, which also happens to be a day designated for the biggest fools in the world, a picture of the coolest Rivian R1T in the African Savana surfaced on the interwebs.
What seemed to be the perfect attempt for an April Fools' Day gag could, in fact, be a reality. Late last year, American-based full electric truck maker Rivian, in collaboration with the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) in Kenya, announced a pilot project.
According to a press release by the Kenyan-based conservation trust, the pilot project is aimed at sustainability and wildlife conservation, with “a mission to help protect our planet and the cultures that inhabit it."
all-electric adventure vehicles stationed at Chyulu Hills, in the South Eastern region of Kenya, famous for its spectacular hilly landscape and wildlife parks.
The all-electric trucks will help the conservation in anti-poaching patrols, critical on and off-road rangers’ operations, and transport for Maasai firefighters.
The pictures that surfaced on Reddit’s Rivian subreddit show a Rivian R1T converted into a tour truck perfect for wilderness expeditions. It’s not clear if this was part of an elaborated gag for April Fools, since it was posted on a fan-run Rivian subreddit, and not an official Rivian handle.
However, considering the efforts by Rivian and Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust in Kenya, it might be part of the pilot program initiated last year.
“It is totally real. My buddy went to Kenya and snapped these photos. I guess Rivian donated these,” the post's author on Reddit responded to a comment.
If you own an electric vehicle, you know its biggest undoing is range. And if you haven’t set foot in an African Savana, you’ll have a better chance of spotting a 'mythical dinosaur' than getting the convenience of charging your Tesla or anything that needs to be plugged in. So we'd recommend taking this with the proverbial pinch of salt.
But the world is moving forward with sustainable, green, earth-friendly electric vehicles. The loud, obnoxious off-road cars (initially ideal for such off-roading expeditions) are enjoying their last years of production.
To put this into perspective, this potential multi-billion industry for adventure seekers has very few players, and Rivian 'might' be playing a wild card, aiming to get a slice of that lucrative segment pie.
Last week, GMC and EarthCruise announced a collaboration to release the world’s first-ever overlanding upfit solution integrated into the GMC Hummer EV pickup. According to GMC, the overlander concept, scheduled to be unveiled late this summer, is the next chapter of adventure and exploration.
Hummer EV overlander pickup concept is the next step in accelerating a zero-tail-pipe emissions future in the great outdoors.
The silent approach (distinctive to electric vehicles) while bird watching, stalking for big mammals, or adventuring in the wilderness is critical for habitat survival.
Currently, diesel trucks ferry tourists hungry for picture-perfect cut-throat carnivore-hunting action.
Unfortunately, when these loud overland trucks charge at hunting carnivores, they do very little to enhance the survival of these wild species. If anything, they distract the preying mammals, often putting them off their game.
Besides completely cutting out tail-pipe emissions, these all-electric trucks offer a silent approach to wildlife habitats – a win-win for wild animals and snapshot-eager tourists.
But Rivian and GMC aren’t the only auto manufacturers attempting this feat in the East African Savana. Roam Electric, initially, Opibus, founded in Sweden but based in Kenya, gives new life to retired 4X4 trucks, converting them from ICEs to electric. The program started in 2017 and has since expanded into electric motorbikes and commercial buses.
Another leader in the space, Tembo, also focuses on designing and developing rugged 4X4 electric trucks for the East African wilderness. The Vivo subsidiary company partnered with (Energy Trading Company Mauritius) ETC Mauritius to develop electrification conversion kits for used 4X4 Toyota Landcruiser and Hilux models in the region.
The electric conversion kits swap out the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) powertrains in these trucks with a 110kW motor and a 72kWh battery. The rig is good for around 124 miles (200 kilometers).
Depending on how fast the electric vehicle industry evolves, you might soon be able to witness Earth’s wonders, such as ‘The Great Wildebeest Migration’ in the comfort of an electric Safari truck – without range anxiety.
Rivian R1T trucks for wildlife conservation efforts
Modified Rivian R1T truck has four rows
Silent approach to wildlife expeditions
Other players in overland electric vehicles in East Africa
