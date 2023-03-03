The Crazy Reason Why 800-Volt EVs Would Not Be Able to Fast Charge at Tesla Superchargers

People cheered when Tesla installed Magic Docks at several Supercharger stations in the U.S., allowing owners of non-Tesla EVs to charge. In a short while, drama ensued when owners of Lucid and other 800-volt EVs discovered the charging speed was severely limited. As it turns out, this is not Tesla’s thought, but the Government should have known better when it started the NEVI program.

6 photos Photo: Out of Spec Reviews via YouTube | Edited