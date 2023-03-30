Rivian's Returning to a Women-Only, No-GPS, 1,600-Mile Off-Road Rally, but With a Twist

“Stay adventurous!” is how Rivian often signs most of its communications sent to customers. The company’s CEO has also been heard saying on multiple occasions that the automaker’s mission is to “keep the world adventurous forever.” So, it’s no surprise that the startup is rejoining tough competition to prove that its pickup truck is ready to face everything a rough environment and a long journey can throw at it.
Nearly three years ago, Rivian sent out a pre-production R1T with its McLaren-derived suspension system to participate in the Rebelle Rally – an eight-day, women-only, no-GPS, no-phones, 1,600-mile (2,575-kilometer), off-road race. It wanted to see how the vehicle would behave when put to a real test, while also supporting female drivers in their mission to display great driving skills in one of the toughest scenarios on Earth. That was a success!
Now, Rivian’s going back to the Rebelle Rally. However, this time the company wants some of its employees behind the wheel of an all-electric pickup truck that must survive the long journey through Nevada’s and California’s most remote regions. It begins at North Lake Tahoe and ends at the Imperial Sand Dunes in California.
Rivian will start training the selected employees in mid-April and will allow everyone who identifies as a female to apply for the driver and navigator roles. The other support and technician positions are also open to men. If you work for the company and have not heard about this opportunity yet, don’t waste any time – go sign up!
If you’re an existing or prospective customer or investor, this initiative is good news because it will help solidify the brand’s reputation for manufacturing reliable, toughened-up, all-electric vehicles.
To celebrate the return to Rebelle Rally, the startup created an in-depth video showing how things went at last year’s edition. That's when Rivian joined the competition with a full team (including an R1S). It's available down below.
The organizers don’t allow other participants to join the race in a completely electric vehicle, but they make an exception for manufacturers that want to partake. That’s why Rivian can bring its all-electric trucks. Operations, logistics, expense, and powering requirements are quoted as the reasons for this decision.
However, if you want to sign up for the event with an internal combustion engine-powered vehicle, the price per team is $14,900 starting April 1st. This includes access to the entire 10-day event out of which eight are reserved for driving, T-shirts, vests, base camp reservation where bathrooms and showers may be temporarily built, safety and mechanical services, fresh water supply, 48 meals (created by a Michelin Star chef) per team, awards gala access, a goodie bag, a welcome pack, and free-to-use photographs for teams who may need to show their sponsors’ names. Fuel, camping equipment, a first aid kit, and physical maps are not included!
Now, Rivian’s going back to the Rebelle Rally. However, this time the company wants some of its employees behind the wheel of an all-electric pickup truck that must survive the long journey through Nevada’s and California’s most remote regions. It begins at North Lake Tahoe and ends at the Imperial Sand Dunes in California.
Rivian will start training the selected employees in mid-April and will allow everyone who identifies as a female to apply for the driver and navigator roles. The other support and technician positions are also open to men. If you work for the company and have not heard about this opportunity yet, don’t waste any time – go sign up!
If you’re an existing or prospective customer or investor, this initiative is good news because it will help solidify the brand’s reputation for manufacturing reliable, toughened-up, all-electric vehicles.
To celebrate the return to Rebelle Rally, the startup created an in-depth video showing how things went at last year’s edition. That's when Rivian joined the competition with a full team (including an R1S). It's available down below.
The organizers don’t allow other participants to join the race in a completely electric vehicle, but they make an exception for manufacturers that want to partake. That’s why Rivian can bring its all-electric trucks. Operations, logistics, expense, and powering requirements are quoted as the reasons for this decision.
However, if you want to sign up for the event with an internal combustion engine-powered vehicle, the price per team is $14,900 starting April 1st. This includes access to the entire 10-day event out of which eight are reserved for driving, T-shirts, vests, base camp reservation where bathrooms and showers may be temporarily built, safety and mechanical services, fresh water supply, 48 meals (created by a Michelin Star chef) per team, awards gala access, a goodie bag, a welcome pack, and free-to-use photographs for teams who may need to show their sponsors’ names. Fuel, camping equipment, a first aid kit, and physical maps are not included!