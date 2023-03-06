Rivian Confirms That R1S With Dual-Motor and Max Pack Deliveries Start This Fall

The Rivian R1S with one motor on each axle and the largest battery pack the brand currently makes (known as the R1S with Dual-Motor and Max Pack) has been confirmed. The brand sent emails to prospective customers to announce the delivery estimate, the zero to 60 mph speed, and the projected range of this configuration.
Initially, Rivian planned on manufacturing only quad-motor R1T and R1S all-electric vehicles. This meant that both the pickup truck and the SUV would put out 835 hp (847 ps). The Dual-Motor variants were originally expected to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025.
Similarly, the EV maker told buyers that it would start shipping its largest battery pack in 2022 which, sadly, did not happen. Instead, customers were informed a couple of days before Christmas that if they wanted the Max Pack, they had to choose the Dual-Motor setup. The quad-motor SUV and pickup truck with the most generous battery packs were now delayed, not canceled, as some wrongly reported.
However, an unknown delivery window might be enough to make some Rivian enthusiasts give up on waiting for too long. Some may end up switching to the lesser powertrain and enjoy more range, while others might just look at what other EV options are out there.
In its strongest form, the two-motor version of both the R1S and R1T puts out approximately 700 hp (710 ps). That’s possible only after the customer pays to unlock the “Enduro” powertrain’s full output. Otherwise, it’ll only be capable of around 600 hp (608 ps). It's a bold move, one that follows in Tesla's and Mercedes-Benz's footsteps.
So, here it is – the Dual-Motor and Max Pack Rivian R1S are here and deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall. The largest battery pack the brand makes gives the all-electric SUV a projected range of 390 mi (628 km) and, even though it loses two motors and gains some weight, it can still jump from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds. In the world of everything that’s a production-ready vehicle, that time remains impressive. It’s just 0.5 seconds slower than that of a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider or half a second faster than that of a V8-powered 2017 BMW M550i.
Now, even though the R1S with Dual-Motor and Max Pack configuration and its estimated delivery start have been confirmed by Rivian, it’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, you cannot configure one on the manufacturer’s website. In the message sent to prospective buyers, the Irvine-based brand invites people to place a reservation and they will be able to spec the all-electric SUV with the new configuration when it “becomes available to purchase.”
Placing a reservation by paying USD1,000 (CAD1,500) is not binding for the parties involved. The customer can change their mind at any time before the purchasing agreement is signed.
Finally, this announcement confirms that Rivian has been carrying out some serious testing. Initially, the company said that the Max Pack would be able to provide over 400 mi (644 km) of range. That has now dropped to 390 mi, and the total range might continue to differ based on the wheel size options customers will choose, their driving behavior, the weather, and the load these good-looking SUVs will have to carry.
Similarly, the EV maker told buyers that it would start shipping its largest battery pack in 2022 which, sadly, did not happen. Instead, customers were informed a couple of days before Christmas that if they wanted the Max Pack, they had to choose the Dual-Motor setup. The quad-motor SUV and pickup truck with the most generous battery packs were now delayed, not canceled, as some wrongly reported.
However, an unknown delivery window might be enough to make some Rivian enthusiasts give up on waiting for too long. Some may end up switching to the lesser powertrain and enjoy more range, while others might just look at what other EV options are out there.
In its strongest form, the two-motor version of both the R1S and R1T puts out approximately 700 hp (710 ps). That’s possible only after the customer pays to unlock the “Enduro” powertrain’s full output. Otherwise, it’ll only be capable of around 600 hp (608 ps). It's a bold move, one that follows in Tesla's and Mercedes-Benz's footsteps.
So, here it is – the Dual-Motor and Max Pack Rivian R1S are here and deliveries are scheduled to begin this fall. The largest battery pack the brand makes gives the all-electric SUV a projected range of 390 mi (628 km) and, even though it loses two motors and gains some weight, it can still jump from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds. In the world of everything that’s a production-ready vehicle, that time remains impressive. It’s just 0.5 seconds slower than that of a 2019 Ferrari 488 Spider or half a second faster than that of a V8-powered 2017 BMW M550i.
Now, even though the R1S with Dual-Motor and Max Pack configuration and its estimated delivery start have been confirmed by Rivian, it’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, you cannot configure one on the manufacturer’s website. In the message sent to prospective buyers, the Irvine-based brand invites people to place a reservation and they will be able to spec the all-electric SUV with the new configuration when it “becomes available to purchase.”
Placing a reservation by paying USD1,000 (CAD1,500) is not binding for the parties involved. The customer can change their mind at any time before the purchasing agreement is signed.
Finally, this announcement confirms that Rivian has been carrying out some serious testing. Initially, the company said that the Max Pack would be able to provide over 400 mi (644 km) of range. That has now dropped to 390 mi, and the total range might continue to differ based on the wheel size options customers will choose, their driving behavior, the weather, and the load these good-looking SUVs will have to carry.