No More Freebies! Using Rivian's Charging Network Will Soon Cost You

Rivian is on track to make a big splash this year. Deliveries have been accelerated, production has been ramped up, and the new Georgia plant is coming up pretty nicely despite opposition. But the automaker still needs reliable cash flow, so owners will have to start chipping in more.
Back in January, Rivian told customers that the Membership Pack is being unbundled and turned into a multitude of “a la carte” services. Even though many customers figured out that the promotion could not last for long, it still came as disappointing news. Getting the Membership was a great way of having many necessities covered. For example, free charging or “Adventure Extraction” were included in the pack.
Some reports say that the latter is still being offered at no cost to customers who call Roadside Assistance and need to get out of a sticky situation, but we contacted Rivian to get a straightforward answer and the company has not replied yet. However, with everything going on, we understand the automaker might have a lot to deal with.
If you plan to go off-roading soon and are unsure about Rivian sending out someone to get you unstuck from a trail, it’s better to give them a call and make sure you’re still covered. Officially, Roadside Assistance is currently offered 24/7 as part of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty and is available for free only for repairs covered by it.
Still, our readers who have an R1T, an R1S, or soon plan to own one must know that the free charging offer which was included in the Membership bundle will end soon. According to the announcement made in January, Rivian will only allow EV owners to use the high-power Adventure Network (RAN) and the Level 2 Waypoint stalls without charging them until the last day of April.
Another sign that the Irvine-based company gave customers about the free charging ending was the latest software update which introduced the simplified plug-and-charge system that does not require using a card or an app. If getting electrons through Rivian’s charging networks were to remain free, such a system wouldn’t have been necessary.
Until the end of April, R1T, R1S, and other compatible EV owners will still be able to replenish their batteries at no cost. From May 1st onwards, an unknown tariff scheme will be applied.
If you don't have a Rivian, but own an EV from another brand, keep in mind that you can only use the slower Waypoint charging network that's covering national parks and remote touristic hotspots. For now, the DCFC-equipped RAN is reserved solely for Rivian owners. But let's hope the brand will follow in Tesla's footsteps and open its fast-charging network to other EV users who may need it at some point.
By just throwing darts at a board, we anticipate the young EV maker will try to remain competitive in the charging services space because it just doesn't have a large number of charging stations. It could do that by offering better prices than Tesla and Electrify America which currently charge between $0.25 and $0.48 per kWh. Depending on where you live, tariffs may also apply on a per-minute basis. Just keep an eye out for when the brand will announce the pricing policy or stay with autoevolution because we’ll let you know about any changes.
