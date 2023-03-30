Rivian Removes the Camp Kitchen From Its Gear Shop, It's the End

Everyone agrees that the Camp Kitchen was among the coolest accessories available from Rivian Gear Shop. The startup paused sales last October, saying it needed time to redesign it, along with the Gear Tunnel Shuttle and the Tent package. Now, Rivian has removed them from the Gear Shop altogether.
Rivian R1T was the first electric pickup truck on the market and also the coolest, thanks to its unique features. Rivian promoted the truck as an adventure vehicle and gave it the tools to shine in this department. Probably the coolest feature of the R1T is the Gear Tunnel, which can be accessorized to make it more useful. In the most extreme makeover, the R1T can be turned into an RV by fitting a sliding Camp Kitchen inside the Gear Tunnel and the Tent package above the bed.
The Camp Kitchen wasn't cheap, at $6,000, but it included high-quality cookware and everything one needs to prepare a fancy dinner in the wilderness. The tent was a Yakima Skyrise HD Medium Rooftop Tent installed on the Cargo Crossbars above the truck's bed. They were an absolute must for people who seriously consider going on adventure trips with their Rivian truck. However, Rivian decided to "temporarily" halt sales last October.
According to the letter sent to customers, the pause was necessary because Rivian was working on updating the design. After pausing sales, the accessories were listed on Rivian Gear Shop as "Coming Soon," and people could sign up for updates. We don't know how the redesign is going, but both the Camp Kitchen and the Gear Tunnel Shuttle have now been removed from the Rivian Gear Shop. The original link to the Rivian Camp Kitchen now redirects to the Gear Shop homepage. The R1S tent is still listed as "coming soon" on the website, although the R1T tent was removed two months ago.
We've contacted Rivian and got a similar answer to that sent to customers in October 2022. According to this, the EV startup has stopped producing the current version of the Camp Kitchen and Gear Tunnel Shuttle, which we already knew from the previous communication. But this time, the rest of the message sounds less confident about the possibility of offering the two accessories in the future.
Whereas the previous message implied Rivian is already working on a redesign, new communication all but admits they are not. "We're exploring updated designs and will offer adventure-ready cooking solutions for our vehicles in the future" doesn't sound very promising, to be frank. Hopefully, aftermarket companies will get the memo and start producing compatible accessories to fill the void left by Rivian.
Based on the talks on Reddit, some customers have been informed that Rivian is preparing a major announcement next month. According to user u/broncosmang, the company will launch the dual-motor version of the R1T, the powered tonneau cover it removed last October, and other gear accessories. Hopefully, this is why the Camp Kitchen was removed from the website, although the timing doesn't add up. If the redesigned kitchen was so close to starting sales, Rivian had already advertised it.
