Hummer EV Turns the Great Outdoors Into Its Own Catwalk With No Socket in Sight

If Bear Grylls looked into the past and present of the Hummer, he would probably say that General Motors has managed to adapt, improvise, and overcome. He might throw in a hotel or two, and a few off-camera meals, but that’s another story – or is it?
You see, GMC’s new Hummer EV has got to fake it a bit too, because even if it may be a potent off-roader, it cannot venture far off the beaten path due to its electron-sipping nature. Thus, it always has to be within driving range away from a friendly socket that would eventually give it the ability to drive over 350 miles (563 km) with its battery fully charged.
That autonomy applies to the pickup variant, which boasts over 1,000 horsepower combined. Both the workhorse and the SUV have 11,500 lb-ft (15,592 Nm) of torque available on tap. The latter is offered with up to over 830 hp, and it has a GM-estimated range of over 300 miles (483 km). Since it is more potent, the pickup is half a second faster than the SUV, taking 3 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph).
But it’s not only capable on arduous terrains, and good-looking, because the new GMC Hummer EV also comes packed with all sorts of stuff, from the available Ultravision, to the Extract Mode, and Crab Walk, as well as the Super Cruise for hands-free driving on compatible roads. It’s a tech-festooned extravaganza looking into the future of the automobile as we know it, and a great alternative to true 4x4s powered by dead dinosaurs, hence the emphasizing of its off-road-y nature in the images shared in the gallery above.
Released a few days ago, the pics came via carlifestyle on Instagram, and they show a white copy of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup playing in the snow. The vehicle is equipped with one of AL 13 Wheels' alloy sets, the 109R in this case. Sporting a Y-spoke pattern, and concave design, the wheels are decorated by the company’s logo on the center caps, and they can be had in various finishes and sizes. A quick look on their website reveals that they are available in diameters ranging from 18 to 24 inches, with respective widths of 9-12.5 inches. They have a starting price of $4,425 for each wheel, in the smallest offering, and with a base hue, obviously without any rubber.
Thus, you will have to fork out more in order to have them in a more exclusive finish, and with proper tires wrapped around them, like on the pictured electric vehicle, which does look quite good with this upgrade this writer thinks. Mind you, they’re not exclusive to this model, but you already knew that, didn’t you?
