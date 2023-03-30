GMC and EarthCruiser Tag Team Concept Set To Shape Future of Zero-Emissions Overlanding

There are two things this NEXT generation car owners want on their vehicles, an electric vehicle suited for the wilderness. But if there’s one thing the electric car industry is still grappling to achieve – it’s range. And as a result, the growing automotive adventure seeker market remains a lucrative yet untapped prospect. GMC and EarthCruiser are playing tag team on a new zero emissions concept with an overlanding upfit solution that’ll be integrated into the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.
In a press release on Thursday, GMC announced that it would be collaborating with Oregon-based EarthCruiser, a leading overland adventure vehicle manufacturer, to develop a Hummer EV overlander concept vehicle.
As explained, the biggest hurdle for the EV industry has been developing an off-road vehicle with enough range to conquer an overland expedition (read range anxiety). Unlike fossil fuels that overlanders carry on auxiliary fuel cans, charging stations don’t exist in the wild.
GMC plans on working with EarthCruiser’s research and design division, ECI (Earth Cruiser Innovations), which has extensive experience in the field to develop the next-generation overland upfit solution for EVs that’ll be integrated into the Hummer EV Pickup.
To remind you, GMC’s Hummer EV Pickup was a sensational come-back for the marque, considering it was the butt of the joke for years – thanks to its meager acceleration stats. But that immediately ended with the debut of the electric version of the humongous utility vehicle.
Americans love big trucks, and as you’d expect, GMC Hummer EV reservations reached 90,000 by September 2022.
That’s not all. Last year, a GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup sold for a whopping $286,000. According to the automaker, the percentage of buyers converting their reservations into actual orders at the time was 95%.
The desperation isn’t all for nothing. This electric utility pickup truck has many superpowers. It rides on Adaptive Air Ride suspension, supports fast charging, can crab walk, has a range of 350 miles (563 kilometers), and perhaps one of its most exciting capabilities – hitting 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3 seconds.
Josh Tavel, GM executive chief engineer, Battery Electric Trucks at GMC, said, “We had an instant connection with EarthCruiser, a leader in the overland community, and their similar vision to accelerate the zero-tailpipe-emissions future. EarthCruiser products have proven their performance in environments around the world, and we’re excited to join them on this next chapter of adventure and exploration.”
There’s no doubt that the two companies form a unique alliance. GMC recently revealed the Sierra EV Denali, a formidable force in the all-electric truck segment, and EarthCruiser, who’ve equally had successes with their EC Terranova, EarthCruiser EXP, and FX.
Based on the teaser released, the utility EV appears to have solar panels on the roof meant to power the overlander (battery probably preserved for driving) while the bed is covered with storage compartments.
The collaboration between the two aims at leveraging EarthCruisers advanced engineering expertise in overlanding and off-roading to develop industry-shaping, futuristic, zero-tail-pipe emission vehicles for adventure seekers.
EarthCruiser CEO, and Founder, Lance Gillies said the electric vehicle world presents many opportunities for overland use. He added that the collaboration with the GM team is something to look forward to and will define the future of the overlanding industry.
The overlander concept will be unveiled in late summer 2023
