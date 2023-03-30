GMC and EarthCruiser Tag Team Concept Set To Shape Future of Zero-Emissions Overlanding

There are two things this NEXT generation car owners want on their vehicles, an electric vehicle suited for the wilderness. But if there’s one thing the electric car industry is still grappling to achieve – it’s range. And as a result, the growing automotive adventure seeker market remains a lucrative yet untapped prospect. GMC and EarthCruiser are playing tag team on a new zero emissions concept with an overlanding upfit solution that’ll be integrated into the GMC Hummer EV Pickup.

6 photos Photo: GMC