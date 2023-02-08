GMC Hummer EV Rocks Forged ‘Steelies’ Like a Truck Knight in Factory Grey Armor

General Motors has discarded the wishes of hordes of fans seeking the return of the Chevy K5 Blazer like a revival tidal wave of the off-road SUV variety because it had other plans.
The main gist was for the reinvented GMC Hummer EV pickup truck and SUV to harness all the full-size love and channel it into the Ultium-powered behemoth, probably. Well, at least for now, the strategy backfired and even during its first year of full availability on the market the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 did not impress, regardless of its many technical qualities and alleged all-terrain high performance.
At the end of 2022, it turned out the sales were hardly anything to write home about, despite the potentially astonishing 85,300 percent increase year over year. In reality, the EV pickup truck only jumped from a single unit sold in 2021 to 854 examples delivered last year. That does not compare favorably with America’s most popular electric pickup truck for 2022, the Ford F-150 Lightning (15,617 units), or with Rivian’s new EV kids on the block, the R1T and R1S, which delivered a combined 20,332 units in 2022 (up from 920 the year prior).
And the competition is not getting any easier because the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV siblings are also coming, while the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and the Tesla Cybertruck are also in tow for potential 2024 releases on the market. Well, that is not to say that anyone who invested in an Edition 1 collectible of the GMC Hummer EV did anything wrong. Quite on the contrary, if they also dared to play with the factory settings and give it novel customization and personalization features. As such, here are the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous truck customization.
Courtesy of Miami, Florida-based MC Customs, mostly – as also evidenced by the seaside photo shoot that accompanies the social media post embedded below, the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 battery-powered pickup truck now slipped on a fresh pair of ‘shoes.’ Aka the AGLuxury AGL78 dual-block forged model, which is also bespoke-matched with a factory paint Grey and factory paint Metallic Black finish. By the way, this aftermarket wheel model is available from 19 to 26 inches and in a variety of form factors like monoblock, three-piece, or with a concave center profile.
As for the GMC Hummer EV that looks like it was snatched out of a Game of Thrones or Vikings TV/movie shoot, we are probably dealing here with a stock Edition 1 packing the 1,000-hp Ultium powertrain complete with 246.8/212.7 kWh (gross/net) battery pack and 800V (at up to 350 kW) recharging capabilities for when the 329-mile (529 km) range is not enough.
