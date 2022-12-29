Tweaked Rolls-Royce Cullinan Puts 'Sweet' in 'SUV'

At this point, everyone has lost track of how many Rolls-Royce Cullinans have been visited by the tuning fairy. There are literally countless examples out there that have been personalized, some of them prettier than others. As for the pictured copy, it is one sweet ride.
Shared by AG Luxury Wheels on Instagram shortly after Santa Claus paid a visit to all the good kids around the world, this Rolls-Royce Cullinan is very special, and not just because of the alloys.
It has a white paint finish, not that much chrome trim compared to the stock offering, as most shiny pieces have been blacked-out, privacy windows all around, and an interior that can be easily compared to a candy shop due to that light blue hue chosen for the high-end leather upholstery.
The wheel maker says that the AGL78 set is available with personalized concavity. It’s been made of aerospace grade forged aluminum in order to be durable and light, and precision CNC production to the customer’s preference for any custom application is possible.
The wheels are compatible with the standard tire pressure monitoring system and can be ordered in sizes of 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 26 inches. We don’t know how big the ones added to this luxury SUV are, but they look like 24s to us, and they sport a Brushed Grigio finish, according to AG Luxury. Pricing is unknown, so interested parties will have to reach out to the company to find out how much they cost.
Put together in West Sussex, England, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan has been in production since 2018. It is the brand’s first-ever high-riding vehicle, and it has turned out to be a wise investment, considering that it is regarded as being one of the most luxurious SUVs out there. The ‘Architecture of Luxury’ platform lies beneath the skin, which is shared with the latest Ghost and Phantom luxury sedans, and that’s not the only thing that these models have in common, as all of them have a similar design that makes them instantly recognizable as something signed by Rolls-Royce.
Weighing as much as a small shed, or 2,660 kg (5,865 lbs) according to the spec sheet, the Cullinan measures 5,341 mm (210.3 in) from bumper to bumper. It is 2,164 mm (85.2 in) wide, 1,835 mm (72.2 in) tall, and has a 3,295 mm (129.7 in) long wheelbase. The 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 gasoline engine, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, produces 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. It is never polite to ask a Rolls-Royce how quick it is, but you are looking at less than 6 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) and a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed in a stock example.
