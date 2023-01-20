EarthCruiser Working on Overlanding Slide-In Camper Specifically for Electric Pickups

U.S. overland vehicle manufacturer EarthCruiser is one of the major players in the overland camper market. They are known to constantly innovate and test new possibilities with their expedition vehicles, and seeing how electrification is taking over the world, they are ready to adapt their offering to the new realities of the market.
It’s clear as day that fully-electric vehicles will play a significant role in the future of overlanding, so EarthCruiser has announced that they are developing a new EV camper solution designed specifically for electric pickup trucks. Their upcoming slide-in truck camper for EV pickups will blend lightweight, aerodynamic designs with rugged off-road characteristics in an attempt to make off-roading in an EV more luxurious.
Most traditional slide-in truck campers are not that suitable for electric trucks as they are not very aerodynamic but instead are heavy, and this would hinder the overlander’s range. Plus, they normally use different fuel sources for onboard systems, which is not ideal for electric trucks.
EarthCruiser aims to address these issues with its first-ever EV rig. The solution they’re working on has been in development for over two years, and several prototypes are currently being evaluated. Moreover, the company is already working with car manufacturers to integrate their EV camper solution with the latest electric trucks hitting the market.
“We have been keenly following the evolution of EV vehicles and have been waiting until the time is right, and the time is now. We are a company that loves to discover, innovate, and test, over and over until we get it right. Our deep expertise in building world-renowned expedition vehicles makes it easier for us to roll into electric platforms compared to competitors,” explained Lance Gillies, founder of EarthCruiser.
Details are very slim on the future slide-in EV camper for now, but we gather that it will be lightweight, aerodynamically efficient, and will fully operate on its own electricity. Perhaps solar panels as a way of charging the camper’s electrical systems while off-grid is one of the options EarthCruiser will offer to keep things running smoothly and reduce range anxiety.
The renderings shown by the company indicate the rig will feature a sleek pop-up expanding roof design, just like EarthCruiser’s past EXP models, which would help create a comfortable living space inside with a small footprint.
“There are many similarities with our current EarthCruiser habitat and one that would be required to function with an electric platform. It’s critical to maximize efficiency in order to allow vehicles to go further,” Gillies added.
EarthCruiser says it’s been working with “key domestic automotive manufacturers” on this project, but doesn’t mention any names. While the renders seem to indicate their partner could be Rivian, we sure hope the EV camper will be made available in versions compatible with other EV pickups as well, like the GMC HUMMER, Ford F-150 Lightning, Lordstown Endurance, or Tesla Cybertruck.
Production campers are expected to start shipping by the end of 2023, and EarthCruiser has already opened preorder books for the slide-in EV camper, with a $100 initial deposit. Interestingly, the company says the EV rig will also work on “the most advanced EV, hybrid, and conventional gas-powered trucks,” so you can order one even if you don’t yet own an EV pickup and then transfer it when the time comes.
One important question on the deposit form asks about what truck prospective customers plan to use with the camper, so the company is gathering information on the overland enthusiasts’ preferences.
