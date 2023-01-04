Adventurous Couple Builds Amazing Overlander Tiny Home from Scratch

This retired couple combined their love for the outdoors with their passion for creating new things. Phil and Lynn got the travel bug a long time ago. In fact, they say they have been on the road most of their married life. They started out with a Renault Trafic that Phil converted into a camper van back in 1995.
The two traveled in their self-built camper all over Europe. They discovered new places and got a good taste of outdoor life. But since the family was getting bigger, they had to upgrade to a larger vehicle as well. So Phil decided to convert a Mercedes-Benz 410 D, which is a member of the TN family of vans and trucks. That offered enough space for everyone, and it even served as a tiny home for a few years.
Then they decided to switch it up and get a motorhome, specifically an Auto-Trail Apache. It was a great RV, but their adventurous spirit made them want something that they could use to reach all sorts of remote destinations. So in order to fulfill their overland dream, they decided to put their DIY skills to work and build an overlander tiny home.
overlander. They looked for a base vehicle in France, Germany, and Belgium, but they couldn’t find what they wanted. Eventually, they did find something that was surprisingly close to their home in the U.K. – a 2001 MAN LE 160 C. The reason why they chose the old truck was that it was easy to repair. This way, they could quickly fix any issue they might have encountered during their travels.
Phil designed the body from scratch. It took him 10 months to build the entire rig. However, it’s a long-term project, so they still continue to add things as they go. They named it the World Traveler since they designed it to travel around the world. The vehicle measures 23 ft (7 meters) in length, and it’s 7.5 ft ( 2.2 meters) wide. At the rear, it has a massive pass-through storage compartment that they use to keep tools, equipment, and other items that don’t really belong inside the truck.
But that’s not the only compartment they have. Their rig has another one at the rear that they use for their bikes. The interior of the truck feels really homey. They have plenty of space inside for everything they need to travel and camp in comfort.
Whenever they want to dine, they can attach a bigger table on top of the coffee table, so they have plenty of space. This area might seem small, but it can actually fit three people. You’ll also spot several cabinets and a closet that they use to store away their clothes. One of the two seats features a small space designed for their dog. However, since their fur baby is no longer with them, they use it for storage.
The kitchen is quite small, but it’s very functional. It has a small sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, and an oven. There are also several drawers and cabinets as well that are great for storing away ingredients, pots and pans, and other necessary items. The fridge is placed towards the front and fits inside a cabinet, so the couple can easily access it.
Their rig comes with off-grid capabilities as well. Up on the roof, it has a 750-watt solar panel array. The World Traveler can also carry 79 gallons (300 liters) of fresh water. Currently, Phil and Lynn are living life to the fullest, enjoying what Mexico has to offer. The adventurous couple won’t stop there, though. They plan to continue to travel around the world in their self-built overlander tiny home, inspire other people, and make happy memories together.
