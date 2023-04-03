Why and How the Mercedes-Benz EQG Can Easily Reverse up a Rocky Slope

There’s no denying that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or G-Wagen (short for Gelandewagen) is one of the most sought-after vehicles in the U.S. and other developed economies. Besides being a status symbol, this is one of the truest SUVs currently on sale. It’s fast, it’s capable off-road, and it won’t disappoint when you must appear at a formal event where people may judge you based on what you drive. But by completely electrifying the G, Mercedes-Benz might just create a monster. Rivian and GMC should be on the lookout!

15 photos Photo: WHAT'S INSIDE? FAMILY and JerryRigEverything on YouTube / autoevolution edit