Why and How the Mercedes-Benz EQG Can Easily Reverse up a Rocky Slope

There’s no denying that the Mercedes-Benz G-Class or G-Wagen (short for Gelandewagen) is one of the most sought-after vehicles in the U.S. and other developed economies. Besides being a status symbol, this is one of the truest SUVs currently on sale. It’s fast, it’s capable off-road, and it won’t disappoint when you must appear at a formal event where people may judge you based on what you drive. But by completely electrifying the G, Mercedes-Benz might just create a monster. Rivian and GMC should be on the lookout!
Late last year we were looking at how the EQG might finally bring something Rivian promised to implement – the impressive tank turn, a crazy feature that allows the big SUV to spin into a circle. The American EV maker decided to skip it because of safety and environmental concerns. Mercedes-Benz should, however, be able to ditch these worries and give its customers the option to activate this party trick.
However, we anticipate that the marque might implement some prerequisites to enable the “G Turn” for when the production-ready units hit the streets. After all, the all-electric Hummer can’t be allowed to have all the fun with its Crab Walk, right?
But more impressive than the tank turn is how the EQG can keep a hold of itself while going down a rugged, stony slope. Mercedes-Benz invited a couple of influencers to test out the all-electric G-Wagen prototype at the G-Class Experience Center in Graz, Austria hoping that some fresh YouTube videos might do the trick better than traditional advertising. Since the iconic SUV is manufactured by Magna Steyr in a small European country that shares a border with Germany, it’s no surprise that an entire support network exists. Thanks to all those investments, two YouTubers were able to have some fun with the unit and discover its impressive capabilities, as you’ll be able to see down below.
But despite having a comprehensive failsafe in place that could be of much help while adventuring on unknown paths, this solution also guarantees improved control and traction while also eliminating the need for all those three differentials the current fuel-hungry G-Wagens have.
The EQG also has a shortened wheelbase and a gearbox. Normally, EVs do not need a transmission with multiple speeds. However, Porsche proved that it can be implemented to serve an important purpose with the Taycan – the first gear gives all the go, while the second makes sure to maintain efficiency and a power reserve even at mind-bending speeds.
In the EQG, however, the gearbox helps the electric motors achieve an impressive level of fine-tuning. Since these power units can deliver all the power and torque from the first rotation unlike an internal combustion engine that unlocks them gradually, Mercedes-Benz wanted owners to access them at an unbelievably low range. This guarantees that the SUV can stop on a downward slope and reverse up backward with no worries. Of course, this is true only when traction is not lost.
It's truly a magnificent piece of engineering, one that has the potential to enhance off-road traveling for everyone, including those who have not yet ventured into the unknown.
gross output of 872 hp (884 ps) and can reach 16,000 rpm tops. We expect the electrified G-Wagen to match this or even go above it. Moreover, we hope the SUV will come with the 800V architecture. It's a solution that would enable DC charging speeds of up to 350kW and might even allow the introduction of more capable motors, which could technically outmatch the quad-motor Rivian models.
We don't know what battery pack sits between the axles yet, but it will most likely be similar to or better than the 120-kWh (108.4 kWh usable) energy storage unit found on the EQS.
But the innovation does not stop here. The EQG also has “Creep Mode” which allows its computers to take control and enable the vehicle to climb any problematic surface by itself. Throttle calibration while trying to go up a complicated hill is not something well-off humans will have to do any longer after the all-electric G-Class is released.
The German automaker also revealed a couple of modifications it made inside and allowed the YouTubers to experiment with the heated, cooling, and massaging seats that come with a feature which automatically detects when the SUV is going down on a nearly vertical inline. The sides of the seats inflate temporarily to give the passengers and the driver extra support. They won’t work better than a seatbelt or a grab handle, but it’s a reassuring thought to know that your next EV might anticipate when you need just a little bit more protection.
Finally, there’s just one year left before the EQG is scheduled to enter production. If you’re as impressed as us, then you might already ponder ordering one. But don’t even think about getting the updated EV tax credit for a new electric G-Wagen. The MSRP cap for SUVs is $80,000 and the starting price for a G-Class currently is $139,900. Since batteries and software are expensive, expect a considerable cost hike and options to subscribe for various features hidden behind a paywall like improved acceleration.
However, we anticipate that the marque might implement some prerequisites to enable the “G Turn” for when the production-ready units hit the streets. After all, the all-electric Hummer can’t be allowed to have all the fun with its Crab Walk, right?
But more impressive than the tank turn is how the EQG can keep a hold of itself while going down a rugged, stony slope. Mercedes-Benz invited a couple of influencers to test out the all-electric G-Wagen prototype at the G-Class Experience Center in Graz, Austria hoping that some fresh YouTube videos might do the trick better than traditional advertising. Since the iconic SUV is manufactured by Magna Steyr in a small European country that shares a border with Germany, it’s no surprise that an entire support network exists. Thanks to all those investments, two YouTubers were able to have some fun with the unit and discover its impressive capabilities, as you’ll be able to see down below.
Going the extra mile
But despite having a comprehensive failsafe in place that could be of much help while adventuring on unknown paths, this solution also guarantees improved control and traction while also eliminating the need for all those three differentials the current fuel-hungry G-Wagens have.
The EQG also has a shortened wheelbase and a gearbox. Normally, EVs do not need a transmission with multiple speeds. However, Porsche proved that it can be implemented to serve an important purpose with the Taycan – the first gear gives all the go, while the second makes sure to maintain efficiency and a power reserve even at mind-bending speeds.
In the EQG, however, the gearbox helps the electric motors achieve an impressive level of fine-tuning. Since these power units can deliver all the power and torque from the first rotation unlike an internal combustion engine that unlocks them gradually, Mercedes-Benz wanted owners to access them at an unbelievably low range. This guarantees that the SUV can stop on a downward slope and reverse up backward with no worries. Of course, this is true only when traction is not lost.
It's truly a magnificent piece of engineering, one that has the potential to enhance off-road traveling for everyone, including those who have not yet ventured into the unknown.
gross output of 872 hp (884 ps) and can reach 16,000 rpm tops. We expect the electrified G-Wagen to match this or even go above it. Moreover, we hope the SUV will come with the 800V architecture. It's a solution that would enable DC charging speeds of up to 350kW and might even allow the introduction of more capable motors, which could technically outmatch the quad-motor Rivian models.
Built for explorers
We don't know what battery pack sits between the axles yet, but it will most likely be similar to or better than the 120-kWh (108.4 kWh usable) energy storage unit found on the EQS.
But the innovation does not stop here. The EQG also has “Creep Mode” which allows its computers to take control and enable the vehicle to climb any problematic surface by itself. Throttle calibration while trying to go up a complicated hill is not something well-off humans will have to do any longer after the all-electric G-Class is released.
The German automaker also revealed a couple of modifications it made inside and allowed the YouTubers to experiment with the heated, cooling, and massaging seats that come with a feature which automatically detects when the SUV is going down on a nearly vertical inline. The sides of the seats inflate temporarily to give the passengers and the driver extra support. They won’t work better than a seatbelt or a grab handle, but it’s a reassuring thought to know that your next EV might anticipate when you need just a little bit more protection.
Finally, there’s just one year left before the EQG is scheduled to enter production. If you’re as impressed as us, then you might already ponder ordering one. But don’t even think about getting the updated EV tax credit for a new electric G-Wagen. The MSRP cap for SUVs is $80,000 and the starting price for a G-Class currently is $139,900. Since batteries and software are expensive, expect a considerable cost hike and options to subscribe for various features hidden behind a paywall like improved acceleration.