AMG-Looking Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hides Diesel Power Behind the Panamericana Grille

Mercedes may only offer the second-generation G-Wagen in the G 550 and AMG G 63 flavors in our market. But on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, it is also being sold with a diesel engine, as an alternative to the gasoline-powered ones.
There is no V8 here, as the engine of choice is the 3.0-liter turbodiesel, working in concert with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and four-wheel drive. The engine pushes out 330 ps (325 hp/243 kW), and the torque is rated at 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), the spec sheet reveals. That is enough to allow the Mercedes-Benz G 400 d to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds from rest. At 210 kph (130 mph), top speed is identical to that of the G 500.
Pricing for the G 400 d kicks off at €118,256.25 (equal to $125,797) in its homeland of Germany. That makes it around €12,000 (~$12,700) cheaper than the gasoline-powered version. Still, in order to make yours look like the one pictured in the gallery above, you will have to cough out much more than that. In the social media post released by Delta4x4 recently, they haven’t said anything about the finances, so you should reach out to them in order to find out how much the modifications cost.
Just by looking at it, you might be tempted to think that it is the Mercedes-AMG G 63. But it doesn’t feature some of the bells and whistles of the range-topper, like the side-mounted exhaust tips for one. And as we already mentioned in the title, it is in the oil-burning configuration. Chances are its engine has remained unmodified, as the only work that went into it revolves around the Panamericana-like grille, meant to tie it to the mighty model developed by the Affalterbach brand, and the fender flares that have made it 80 mm (3.2 in) wider than stock.
Moreover, it has a bulbar up front, a roof attachment with a pair of LED lights, and 50 mm (2 in) added to the ground clearance thanks to the lift kit. It also features new wheels that are apparently the highlight of the project, judging by the social media post signed by the tuner responsible for this build. Delta4x4 states that the alloys measure 10.5x22 inches at both axles and that they will launch soon, not only for the G-Wagen, but for other high-riders, including the Jeep Wrangler, Volkswagen Amarok, Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, and others. Those interested in those beefy-looking wheels, which were shod in fat tires on the pictured G-Class, are encouraged to reach out to the tuner for more details. So, what’s your take on this off-roader? Is it your cup of tea or would you rather have yours stock?
