The 2023 Mercedes-Benz G 550 Professional Edition Is for Those Who Dare Use It Right

The current generation of the G-Class has proven to be quite a success for the Stuttgart-based automaker. Even though it is manufactured in Graz, Austria for historic reasons and thanks to the advantages of contract manufacturing, the SUV was and remains an icon known worldwide. Capable of withstanding many challenges found while off-roading and looking good while going over obstacles without compromising on comfort or performance, this stylish vehicle can take many forms.
Many people who buy, lease, or finance a G-wagen in the U.S. do it because the car weighs over 6,000 lb (2,722 kg). Thanks to Tax Code Section 179, a sizeable tax write-off can be obtained. But the G-Class and other vehicles like it are exempt from the annual depreciation cap that can be deducted annually. So, all that's left for most customers out there is the general appeal of the vehicle. Few G-wagens ever get to see what life off the pavement is like.
But you may not be like the others. That’s why the Professional Edition exists! If you intend on buying a G-wagen to explore parts of the country that have never been visited by an automobile before, then this version might be the right one to take for the trip. And since it's G-Wagen month here, on autoevolution, this is the perfect occasion to find out more about a popular vehicle that comes with something exclusive. Don't get too excited about it. You will find out immediately what this unique item is.
The best kind of improvement is done through small changes
Now, Mercedes-Benz USA decided to give us a better look at the newest G-wagen Professional. But it’s not just a “line exterior” today, it’s an entire “edition!” The V8-powered behemoth doesn’t offer the same aggressive powertrain as its fit-for-the-city-dweller counterpart, but it still sports satisfying numbers.
It has 416 hp (422 ps) which is less than the G63’s 577 hp (585 ps). However, the acceleration from zero to 60 mph (zero to 97 kph) is still good at 5.6 seconds. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and enjoying a selection of three differential locks, this vehicle will serve the owner well in various environments – a thing that can’t be said about many of today’s vehicles.
The vehicle’s product manager starts the introduction of the SUV in the right manner by slamming the “Austrian soft-close” driver-side door. This is possible thanks to cleverly disguised rear-side vents that allow the pressure to exit the vehicle’s cabin. Otherwise, gestures like this could result in serious window damage.
This is accentuated by the all-terrain tires and the blacked-out five-spoke wheels. Many of the accents found on the vehicle’s exterior have also been darkened because the Night Package comes standard for the Professional Edition. This version of the G-Class also has a rear-mounted spare wheel that may come in handy when mishaps occur while exploring off the beaten path. For now, it is exclusive only to this trim.
Another cool addition is the backup camera which sits in its designated waterproof housing. It’s situated under the spare wheel and allows the driver to go through bodies of water with confidence, even though it’s placed below the fording depth of the SUV which is 2.3 feet (70 centimeters).
It has enough to make you want it, with some small exceptions
Being a G-wagen, this vehicle is meant to withstand all kinds of deviations from everyday driving. However, it still is a Mercedes-Benz. Even if it’s “Schockl proved,” inside you’ll find some lavish additions like the cherry wood finish on the trunk floor. This is considered a heritage item by the manufacturer which is supposed to remind customers about the period when the first iterations of the SUV were being used by the military.
The 2023 G 550 has a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $139,900. Considering that we are in a slowing economy and the used car market is cooling off a bit, you might be able to buy one at this price if you look around for a trustworthy dealership. But what G-wagen is truly a G-wagen without a couple of options? You are almost morally obliged to add some extras.
For example, if you want the 2023 G 550 Professional Edition finished in this beautiful $6,500 G manufaktur Desert Sand color, then you’ll have to go deeper into your pockets and find an extra $49,100. Together with the Professional Package which alone costs $25,350 and other bits and pieces, the SUV that looks like a determined off-roader has a retail price of $189,000. This also confirms that the enhanced off-road look is nothing else than an optional package. But it is a great one, that's for sure!
Finally, it’s your decision if you want to buy one now or wait for the updated model that’ll also bring the all-electric version. It may debut next year and feature something first seen on the Rivian R1T prototype but was never shipped to customers – the tank turn.
