Mercedes G-Class Celebrates 40th Anniversary With “Stronger Than Time” Edition

An off-road icon such as the G-Class deserves a special edition on the nameplate’s 40th anniversary. But Mercedes-Benz didn’t focus too much on the “Stronger Than Time,” which is projected onto the road the moment you open the driver’s door.
“Stronger Than Time” is also featured on the exterior badging as well as the grab handle on the passenger’s side. While on the subject of interior design, customers are treated to gold stitching, open-pore black ash wood, black Nappa leather, and the option for the Exclusive Interior Plus package.
Ambient lighting, a glass sunroof, active multi-contour seats for the front occupants, adaptive damping, and the Driving Assistance Package come standard. As for the exterior, the Stainless Steel Package complemented the tinted headlamps, turn signals, and rear windows. Oh, and running boards are also featured because the G-Class is a tall SUV (1,969 millimeters or 77.5 inches).
The “Stronger Than Time” is based on the G 400 d, which develops 330 PS (325 horsepower) and 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) of torque. The G 500 is also available as a special edition, packing a twin-turbo V8 with 422 PS (416 horsepower) and 610 Nm (450 pound-feet) of torque. Over in the United States, make that G 550 because Mercedes works in mysterious ways.
As expected of the three-pointed star, even the G 63 can be specified with “Stronger Than Time” upgrades inside and out. The AMG differs from the G 500 and G 400 d with the 22-inch wheels, two-tone interior, carbon-fiber trim, chromed mirror caps, and dark chrome on the grille.
To make things even more confusion, the Stronger Than Time version of the G 63 pays tribute to the G 55. The mad engineers in Affalterbach came out with the G 55 AMG two decades ago. But isn't the 55 older than that?
Mercedes mentions that prior to 1999, “the G-Class was only available from AMG as individual specimens.” The original relied on a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 with three valves per cylinder, packing 354 PS (349 horsepower) and 525 Nm (387 pound-feet) of torque at 3,000 rpm.
