2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Starts in the U.S. at $75,200, Brings Tons of Updates

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the flagship model in the carmaker’s lineup of SUVs, is on the verge of hitting the shelves in the U.S., and to have all things in order before it does the Germans announced pricing for the model on the American market.

