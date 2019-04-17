2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Surfaces with Unique Mild-Hybrid V8, Huge Body

With an average of more than two new cars launched every month this year, Mercedes-Benz is the busiest bee in the auto industry. This week alone, three new Benzes emerged, and on Wednesday the Germans topped them all with the reveal of the new GLS ahead of its New York premiere.

All of the details for this "S-Class of SUVs" can be found in the document attached below. As was the case with the GLE , this interpretation of the carmaker’s largestis the first pure breed of the new nameplate born in 2016. That’s because that model was merely a facelift version of the range that up until that point was called simply GL-Class The new GLS is built on a 60 mm longer wheelbase (3,135 mm total), making for a very roomy luxury three-rows SUV. The increase in size means the car stands 5,207 mm long and 1,956 mm wide, dimensions that could make one doubt its aerodynamic efficiency.Yet Mercedes says that by carefully sculpting the car’s body its engineers managed to bring the drag coefficient down to 0.32. That's the same as the 2006 Koenigsegg CCX , for instance.Of course, a good drag coefficient is nothing without an impressive engine. As with most of the recent engines deployed on current Mercedes cars, the EQ Boost mild-hybrid system has made its way into the GLS lineup as well, to such a degree that it will be used on both gasoline engines.And that means a mild-hybrid V8, used in the GLS 580, a premiere for the industry. This monster of an engine works in conjunction with a 48-volt electric system and integrated starter-generator to bring consumption levels to more than decent levels: 10.0-9.8 l/100 km (23.5 mpg).The engine in the GLS 580 4MATIC has a power output of 489 hp and 700 Nm of torque but gets an extra 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque from the EQ Boost.The range of powerplants used in the new GLS comprises one more gasoline and two diesel engines. The other gasoline unit (GLS 450 4MATIC), which will not be available in Europe, is a six-cylinder inline engine that develops 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque.The diesel range will at least for now not sell in the U.S. It comprises the GLS 350 d 4MATIC (286 hp and 600 Nm of torque) and the GLS 400 d 4MATIC (330 hp and 700 Nm torque).MBUX, extensive use of leather, five-zone automatic climate control and even a Carwash function that preps the car to be cleaned are just a few of the fine touches Mercedes added in the new GLS.All of the details for this "S-Class of SUVs" can be found in the document attached below.