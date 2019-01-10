autoevolution

2020 Mercedes GLS Filmed Enduring the Snow in Germany

10 Jan 2019
BMW's first-ever X7 model will soon be matched by a new generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLS-CLass. It shouldn't take too long before the camouflage is stripped from these prototypes, as a reveal in 2019 is planned.
There are plenty more 7- or 8-seat luxury SUVs out there, but Mercedes started a trend with its Alabama special. This bad boy even offers the AMG experience, and according to the latest patent filings, two Maybach versions might also be available within a few years.

This particular prototype seems a little puzzling because it has holes in the bumper for intercoolers and cross-drilled brakes. The exhaust system is capped off with black tips that resemble those of the GLC 43. So could this be a GLS 53, and what would power such a machine?

The first answer that comes to mind is the 6-cylinder hybrid system from the CLS and E-Class "53" models. But do you want that in the extra-large GLS? Another option would be to use a de-tuned V8, since BMW has had a lot of success with its M50i models, particularly the X5.

Of course, we're also going to have a full-fat twin-turbo GLS 63 S with over 600 horsepower. And regarding those Maybach models, we speculated they would feature plug-in hybrid powertrains based on the V8 since the V12 route is closed.

Regarding styling, we actually like the new GLS more than the GLE. It's got better headlights and possibly more restrained use of black plastic cladding. Of course, the aura of a vehicle like this is also helped by its flagship status or the fact that you won't find a four-cylinder version.

The interior is not visible in this case, but previous sightings have shown that it's pretty much a clone of the GLE, with a few tweaks to the console and HVAC vents. However, the experience will still be dominated by those massive dual screens.

