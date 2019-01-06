GLS 600, GLS 680 and S 680 Trademarks Hint at Mercedes-Maybach Models

Back a few weeks ago, one of our readers asked us what engines Mercedes is going to use in its Maybach models after the V12 is phased out. Three monikers hinting at the future of the luxury brand have been registered, and they at least reveal that power is still on the table.

Now, this doesn't confirm or deny anything. Many automakers just register names to keep them safe, even if they're not going to build those cars. But why use 600 or 680, which are such big numbers?



Currently, the most potent, big-number non- AMG model we can think of is the S 560, which came about after the facelift. This uses a 4-liter V8 and gives you 469 PS in European spec. The Maybach S-Class also has it, but since around 2017, it's also boasted a V12, the S 650 with 630 PS from its 6-liter. There is also the rare S 600 V12 Long with 530 PS.



So, there should be at least 530 HP coming from under the hood of both the next-generation W223 S-Class and GLS-Class, but not from a V12. We think hybrid is the way to go, not because the 4-liter V8 can't handle it, but to fill the power gaps and deliver buttery acceleration.



We know that in September 2017, Mercedes registered several new AMG models like the S 73 and G 73, which hinted at a hybrid V8 configuration to rival Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Will that be adapted for luxury applications? We don't know, but a Maybach GLS is pretty much confirmed at this point.