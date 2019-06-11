Hellcat-Engined Fiat 500 Is Real, Actually Based on a Charger

More on this:

1 Creamy Volkswagen Up! Has VR6 Engine Swap, Looks Worthersee-Ready

2 E30 BMW 3 Series at Tesla Supercharger Is Recycling in Style

3 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Turns Into TRX Thanks To 707-hp Hellcat V8 Engine Swap

4 Dodge Durango SRT Gets Hellcat V8 Swap, Becomes Pursuit Speed Trap Concept

5 VW Beetle Dragster Has Subaru EJ20 Engine, Is no Love Bug