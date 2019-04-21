autoevolution

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 S Rendered, Looks Spot On

Now that Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2020 GLS, the time has come to talk about spicier forms of the three-pointed star's flagship SUV. For now, we'll focus on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 (let's not forget that optional "S").
For now, the engine range of the full-size Merc doesn't include the Affalterbach-massaged version, but this will certainly land in the future.

The contents of the engine compartment won't bring much of a surprise, since we're talking about Mercedes-AMG's ubiquitous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

And since the second generation of the GLS has only seen the vehicle getting bigger, we're expecting the output of the engine to start with a "6".

Having driven the grandfather of the future GLS 63 (I reviewed the GL 63 AMG and you can find the details here), I can tell you that the presence of the newcomer isn't a necessity.

You see, the new GLS line-up will get its fair share of twin-turbo V8 power, with mild-hybrid assistance even being on the table. And given the raison d'etre of the vehicle, namely to provide the ultimate high-riding confort, the extra 100 horsepower or so are more than optional.

Then there's the fact that the M-AMG tweaks inevitably impact the suspension, as the ride does have to make a few compromises for the sake of the handling.

For instance, if you're looking for that special GLS model, you might want to hold your breath for the upcoming Maybach GLS600, which will be the first M-branded vehicle to be assembled in uscaloosa, Alabama.

Sure, some will argue that using the Maybach name for such a machine is not fit, since the uber-lavish transformation is not complete. Then again, this is another story for another time. For now, I'll stick to inviting you to choose the upgrade that falls in line with the spirit of the vehicle.

 

