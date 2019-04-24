2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Sales Start, Priced from EUR 85,923

4MATIC

AMG

Active Body Control

SUV

For the moment, only the two diesel-powered GLS will be available and only for markets in Europe, Russia, and other areas outside the U.S. Other engine options will be made available at a later date.The entry-level GLS 350 d, equipped with a six-cylinder inline engine that develops 286 hp, will sell in Germany starting at EUR 85,923.95, while the more powerful GLS 400 d 4MATIC boasting the same engine configuration, but with 330 hp on tap, will retail from EUR 90,386.The wide range of optional equipment will likely push the final price of the GLS well above the EUR 100,000 mark.The packages include visual and comfort enhancements (Line - EUR 4,284, Exclusive interior – EUR 803, Rear Comfort Plus – EUR 2,118), infotainment upgrades (MBUX Innovation – EUR 1,439, MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment – EUR 2,796) and performance upgrades (Driving Assistance Package Plus – EUR 2,891, E-EUR 7,735)."The GLS combines modern luxury with the character of an off-roader," said in a statement when the car was launched Gorden Wagener, Daimler chief design officer."Powerful highlights of the off-road design idiom combine with an elegance reminiscent of a classic luxury saloon. The interior is a synthesis of modern, luxurious aesthetics, hallmark SUV practicality, and digital high-tech. In our view, the new GLS, therefore, offers the best of all these worlds."The new Mercedes-Benz GLS will be manufactured at the Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama. Mercedes plans to make theavailable for the U.S. market by the end of the year as well.Full details on the prices and available packages for the European market can be found in the document attached below.