Bespoke Hofele Mercedes-Benz GLS Has More Luxurious Interior

If you are in the market for some luxury touches to your Mercedes-Benz GLS
, a quick look at what Hofele Design has to offer for the GLS 350, 400, 500 and AMG GLS 63 might just be the thing you needed. Adding a touch of Maybach, or a flavor of Aston Martin might also be just your car wanted for the new year.
38 photos
The bespoke features offered by the German tuning house for the GLS limit themselves this time to visual enhancements, both exterior and interior, specially designed for the full-size SUV
.
Although not extensive, the exterior enhancements add a touch of aggressivity thanks to what Hofele calls its 63-Style: a new front bumper with carbon fiber spoiler for a meaner look, as well as original AMG
63 rear bumper (for non-AMG versions of the GLS), tailpipes and rear spoiler. Polishing the new look are lacquered alloy wheels.
The dramatic change in look and feel is, however, more present at the interior. Depending on the owner's mood and state of the back account, you can go for Hofele's perforated Nappa leather, designed with Maybach, Bentley, Rolls Royce or Aston Martin in mind.
Since there are no engine upgrades offered with the tuning pack, depending on what model the original is you would still be left with either the diesel engine version or one of the two gasoline power plants. Hofele will also not tweak the connectivity and infotainment systems, online services or other luxury-tech embedded into the car by Mercedes-Benz.
Since all the upgrades offered by the tuner are bespoke, there is no official price tag available for the entire pack. Those interested can however do the math themselves on the tuner's webpage
when they can find a detailed look at the parts needed for customization.
Hofele offers two tuning packages for the exterior of the GLS, as well as two for the interior. Some of the parts used for the exterior customization can also be ordered separately.