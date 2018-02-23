2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS Spied, Mercedes-Maybach Version Rumored

Mercedes-Benz is currently in the midst of a crossover/SUV development offensive, with the carmaker's engineers testing the next-generation GLA, the GLB, the new GLE, as well as the second-generation GLS. And we're here to focus on the last, which promises to offer S-Class levels of luxury and a generous ground clearance.

As is the case with the GLE , the current GLS is built on the platform of its predecessor, so we are looking forward to meeting the all-new models. In fact, the newcomers are expected to share multiple design features, from the size of the front grille to the headlight placement.Motivation for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS should include straight-six mills, along with a non-4.0-liter V8 (this is set to receive the GLS560 badge). And while we're expecting at least one Mercedes-AMG version (it's still unclear whether the GLS63 will be accompanied by a V12-animated GLS65), the rumor mill also talks about a Mercedes-Maybach approach.The usual competition between Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz takes a different turn when it comes to the halosegment. So while Audi has decided to go down the sporty styling route, with the upcoming Q8 borrowing many styling cues from the Lamborghini Urus, BMW will offer a direct rival for the new GLS.We're referring to the 2019 BMW X7, a machine we've spied on multiple occasions. The Bavarian full-size crossover, which will obviously come in seven-seater form, is set to make its debut by the end of the current year.As for the second generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, we might have to wait until next year to meet the high-riding luxobarge, which could hit the U.S. market as a 2020 model.Of course, the competitors for the Benz will also come from outside Germany, with the Range Rover and the reinvented Lincon Navigator , a $100,000 proposal, being fierce rivals for the GLS.