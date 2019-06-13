autoevolution
 

2019 Ram 1500 Classic Now Available With Sub Zero Package In Canada

Canada isn’t hospitable to EVs with sub-standard thermal management for the battery, but the sub-zero weather also wreaks havoc among conventional cars. Ram thought about this problem, and thus, the Sub Zero Package has been developed for the 1500 Classic.
Available on the ST, Tradesman, and Express trim levels, the Sub Zero Package is a Canada-only option that includes heated front seats, 40:20:40 bench rear seat, heated steering wheel, and 115-volt power outlet. The list of standard features also includes leather on the steering wheel, remote start, security alarm, 10-way power adjustments for the driver’s seat, and Uconnect 3 infotainment with the 5.0-inch touchscreen display.

Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio with a one-year subscription, and an overhead console round off the list of goodies. “We created an exclusive package with affordable, all-weather comfort and conveniences to complement the award-winning capability and features of our Ram 1500 Classic,” said Reid Bigland.

Speaking of the CEO and president of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada, the executive and FCA are embroiled in a public dispute over sales practices. The issue is under federal investigation, and the whistleblower lawsuit looks messy for either party.

Turning our attention back to the Sub Zero Package, Ram priced the option at $1,495 Canadian in addition to the retail price of the 1500 Classic. The older Ram is $26,179 for the ST including $9,391 in discounts. The Warlock (pictured) and Night Edition are the range-topping options, coming as standard with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

Lesser models of the 1500 Classic rely on the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 without the eTorque mild-hybrid system, connected to the eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission. This six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine is much obliged to churn out 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, enough resources for highway driving and towing.

In the absence of a mid-size pickup such as the Dodge Dakota from eons ago, Ram relies on the 1500 Classic to steal sales from the Tacoma, Colorado, Ranger, and the rest of the competition. Nevertheless, the mid-size segment is dominated by the Toyota Tacoma in terms of popularity.
