autoevolution
 

Woman Jumps Through Car Window to Prevent Slider Thief from Taking Her Mercedes

12 Jun 2019, 13:32 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Slider Crimes still happen in growing numbers all across the U.S., but this one woman from South Fulton County, Georgia refuses to be among the victims.
43 photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake
On Saturday night, Princess was pumping gas at a local gas station when she noticed a blue sedan pull in right next to her Mercedes-Benz. At first, she didn’t think anything was wrong, but the moment she saw the passenger door on the other car open, she understood what was about to happen.

She was about to become a victim of a Slider Crime, the name generally given to this type of theft. Suspects usually ride in two and hit women at gas stations or parking lots, when they step out of their car for a few moments. The passenger opens the door and jumps inside the open and unlocked car and takes either the victim’s purse or the car itself.

Princess doesn’t know what the thieves wanted to take from her, but she’s happy she didn’t get to find out. With ninja-like reflexes, she jumped inside her car through the open passenger door and thus discouraged the thieves from targeting her. The suspect got back into his own car and drove off.

The incident was captured by a nearby security camera, and Princess is going public with it in the hopes it might warn others of this type of crime.

“As soon as I saw the door open, I jumped in the car,” Princess tells WSB-TV 2 Atlanta. “I didn't have a chance to think; all I was thinking was, he's not about to take my stuff. It was mind-blowing. I just couldn't believe he was doing this while I'm standing here."

“Nobody wants anything taken from them, no matter if you have insurance or not. That's just a big inconvenience,” Princess adds.

Police recommend always locking your car, even if you happen to step out only for a few moments and will stand by it while you pump gas.

car thieves Mercedes-Benz police gas station Georgia
Manipulated Into Liking Cars 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLBMERCEDES BENZ GLB Large SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 