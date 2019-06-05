autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Shooting Brake Revealed in Eye-Popping Yellow

As it seeks to become more attractive for customers new to the brand, Mercedes-Benz and its AMG division have been busy in the past few months launching a great number of new cars. Their weapon of choice in this battle is the new CLA, whose range expanded this week with the launch of the Mercedes-AMG flavor in Shooting Brake body style.
This newest model in the AMG range, the fifth of the brand in the compact class, comes on the heels of the launch of the regular AMG CLA 35, introduced less than two months ago at the New York International Auto Show.

Aside from the obvious difference in body style, there is virtually no other element setting the two models apart.

Both pack the same four-cylinder engine that develops 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque and paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

The performance figures are the same as well, namely 4.9 seconds acceleration time and a limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).

The similarities extend even further to the interior design, equipment levels and available technologies.

Since its introduction to the market in 2013, the CLA nameplate sold over 750,000 units, most of them to customers new to the brand. The launch of the sportier version, in two different body styles, is meant to further cement the allure of the three-pointed star cars.

"The new CLA 35 Shooting Brake, with its expressive design, the agile vehicle dynamics and the flexible load compartment is an attractive alternative for young customers who lead an active life with various leisure activities,” said in a statement Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman of the board.

"With the Shooting Brake we are offering these individualists access to the exciting world of AMG Driving Performance, which is tailored to their specific requirements."

Mercedes did not say when the AMG CLA 35 becomes available.
