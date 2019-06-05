Starlink Satellites Are Now Up and Running, Moving to Orbits

2020 Kia XCeed Looks Predictable, Debuts On June 26th

Even though Kia claims the XCeed has a “swept-back, coupe-like appearance” from the profile of the vehicle, we’re not buying it. The high-riding Ceed that follows in the footsteps of the Ford Focus Active and Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is a looker nonetheless, combining the packaging of a hatchback with the styling of a compact crossover. 27 photos



Envisioned at the automaker’s European design center in Frankfurt, the



CRDi turbo diesel with SmartStream technology. In addition to a six-speed manual transmission, the front-wheel-drive crossover will be available with a seven-speed DCT.



The 1.0 T-GDI makes do with 120 PS (118 horsepower) while the 1.6 levels up to 200-plus ponies. A plug-in hybrid is expected to arrive at some point in the nearest of futures, and based on Hyundai with the mild-hybrid Tucson, the CRDi SmartStream could be treated to mild hybridization as well.



An urban crossover through and through, the XCeed should be priced between the Sportswagon and Ceed GT, leaving the ProCeed shooting brake as the most exclusive option. The bone-stock Ceed starts at 15,990 euros in Germany while the ProCeed levels up to 27,690 euros. “More innately desirable than many taller, larger SUVs” according to the chief operating officer at Kia Motors Europe, the XCeed “offers this without compromising on versatility.” Emilio Herrera brings the point home with cabin and storage space, but then again, the Ceed Sportswagon is roomier (and cheaper) than the latest model in the range.Envisioned at the automaker’s European design center in Frankfurt, the XCeed will be revealed on June 26th before going on sale for the 2020 model year. First deliveries are scheduled for late 2019, and as expected, the United Kingdom will get the XCeed in right-hand drive in due course. Kia didn’t touch on the subject of suck-squeeze-bang-blow, but we’re certain the XCeed will mirror the engine lineup of the rest of the range. Starting with the 1.0 T-GDI, customers will be treated to options such as the 1.4 T-GDI, the 1.6 T-GDI, andturbo diesel with SmartStream technology. In addition to a six-speed manual transmission, the front-wheel-drive crossover will be available with a seven-speed DCT.The 1.0 T-GDI makes do with 120 PS (118 horsepower) while the 1.6 levels up to 200-plus ponies. A plug-in hybrid is expected to arrive at some point in the nearest of futures, and based on Hyundai with the mild-hybrid Tucson, the CRDi SmartStream could be treated to mild hybridization as well.An urban crossover through and through, the XCeed should be priced between the Sportswagon and Ceed GT, leaving the ProCeed shooting brake as the most exclusive option. The bone-stock Ceed starts at 15,990 euros in Germany while the ProCeed levels up to 27,690 euros.