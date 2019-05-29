autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Gets the Brabus 800 Treatment

Excluding the Formula 1-inspired One hypercar, the GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe is the most powerful Mercedes-AMG production car. No fewer than 639 PS (630 horsepower) and 900 Nm (665 pound-feet) of torque are cranked out by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and the three-pointed star has even bigger ambitions with the 73 series.
Until the hybridized model comes to light, Brabus decided to work its magic on the M177 with an ECU remapping and larger turbochargers. The Bottrop-based tuner thus managed to bring the output up to 800 PS (789 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet), channeled to all four wheels by 4Matic+ rear-biased AWD and the MCT multi-clutch transmission.

Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes in 2.9 seconds, and VMAX is rated at 315 km/h (196 mph). Brabus highlights the top speed is electronically limited but doesn’t give a reason for the presence of these electronic nannies. It’s likely the 21- and 22-inch tires wouldn’t cope with the heat and load of that sort of velocity, but nevertheless, what an achievement!

Bringing the go-faster theme one step beyond, the Platinum Edition Monoblock Z ten-spoke wheels complement the optimized aerodynamic elements made from carbon fiber. Brabus went forward with naked carbon fiber, providing a striking appearance from every single angle.

At the rear, no fewer than four Brabus tailpipes complement the sports exhaust system and aerodynamic diffuser with titanium embellishers finished in black to match the car’s paintwork. The forged wheels are wrapped in 275/35 tires up front and 332/25 tires at the rear, rated ZR to signify the GT 4-Door Coupe is capable of more than 240 km/h (150 mph).

Modifications also include the Brabus Airmatic Sport, a plug-and-play module that lowers the air suspension by about 25 millimeters. This piece of technology also features two drive modes, namely Comfort and Sport. Last, but certainly not least, opening the hood reveals a lot of carbon fiber, a little red, and Brabus branding on the engine’s cover.

