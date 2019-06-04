autoevolution

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Spotted, Out For 2021 BMW X6 M Blood

2019-06-04
These days, the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe is an important car in my life. And that's because I get to see quite a few of them when driving around and it almost always leads to a discussion with my wife - we follow a strict routine, with her explaining she likes the sloping roof line and me replying that it doesn't belong on an SUV. Well, the second generation of the GLE is almost ready for its debut (the non-Coupe model is already among us, remember?) and this will obviously receive a pair of Mercedes-AMG 63 range-toppers.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe prototypes are currently completing their final development stage and you'll be able to zoom in on such a tester in the spyshot gallery above (these images were snapped in the proximity of the Nurburgring).

As is the norm these days, there will be a standard model, if one might use such a word to describe a machine animated by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, along with an S version.

The latter should take things past the 600 horsepower border - given the fact that the said engine delivers 639 hp on the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, the possibilities are tempting.

Of course, with super-SUVs enjoying more traction than ever, the newcomer will face stiff competition from models such as the fresh Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe (sorry dear, I'd still take the normal Cayenne).

Oh, and let's not forget that BMW is preparing to introduce the third incarnation of the X6, with this expected to debut one month from now - a little birdie told me BMW talks about the new X6 as the widest and lowest car in its segment, which means trips off the road will be even less frequent than before.

And this means the 2021 BMW X6 M (plus the X6 M Competition) will be there to fight the Affalterbach monster that brought us here.
