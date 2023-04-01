Revived Toyota Stout Is Not Even Official Yet, Already There’s a CGI-Slammed Version

The Japanese automaker is keeping everyone on their toes, at least as far as the crucial North American region is concerned. And that’s a good vibe for its fans in general and hot news, especially for its Tacoma and Tundra pickup truck enthusiasts. But what if there is also an ‘S’ somewhere in there, soon?
Toyota is one of the few automakers with great power over the U.S. market that diligently caters to all sectors of the automotive industry. Do you want traditional cars? They have the Corolla, Prius, and Camry series, plus the Mirai, GR86, GR Supra, and even a Sienna MPV. Is anyone looking for a higher driving position within a crossover? Here are the Corolla Cross, RAV4s, Venza, Highlander and Grand Highlander, plus the electric bZ4X.
Then there are also the off-road SUV experts and the workhorse or leisurely trucks. The choice is great in there, as well, complete with the long-running 4Runner, the all-new Tundra (including a mighty 437-hp i-Force MAX hybrid), along with the best-selling Tacoma. Speaking of the latter, just to make sure it can keep trumping the fresh foes like the (finally standalone) D41 Nissan Frontier, the General Motors twins (Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon), plus the upcoming Ford Ranger, the Rising Sun carmaker has recently started the teaser campaign for the fourth generation.
But what if that wasn’t all, as far as North American pickup truck endeavors are concerned? Ever since the ritzy Hyundai Santa Cruz showed the compact pickup truck sector wasn’t dead, just that it lay dormant, and especially after the (more) affordable and electrified unibody Ford Maverick took the market by storm, the rumor mill has also started whispering about a potential reintroduction of a little pickup truck from Toyota.
Naturally, all eyes have fallen on a vintage nameplate – the Toyota Stout, which has been in production from 1954 to 2000, and also had a quick stint on the North American market. Logic dictates that due to its minor cult following, it would be the most viable alternative to fight both Santa Cruz and Maverick. Of course, nothing is official, just yet, although many were quick to take matters into their hands and dream of upcoming three-way Stout-Maverick-Santa Cruz battles.
Some, on the other hand, took matters at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And a good case in point was also made by the virtual car artist behind the Scuffed Pixels Art & Media account on social media, who is back in CGI action after a long hiatus, and he/she produced this bonkers idea at the behest of a Toyota off-road community. And, ladies and gentlemen, what we are looking at is a hypothetical Toyota Stout revival that is not even official yet but has already been slammed beyond belief and rocks a nice set of ultra-concave aftermarket wheels!
