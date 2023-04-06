2025 Maxima EV Digitally Morphs Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility Into Model S Foe

For Nissan, Intelligent Mobility is not only the concept of moving smartly but also an entire series of prototypes (IMx, IMq, IMs, etc.) that have showcased across several years the development of new features and technology.
Of course, at one point in time, everyone will start wondering if and when the company will stop teasing these concepts and start putting the lessons it learns with them into series production. Well, judging by the past dealings, it is going to take them an awfully long time. Just think about it – the Leaf EV has been around for more than a decade and although it is severely outmatched by current EV models on the market there are no signs of any paradigm change.
The Japanese automaker also touted for years its first-ever battery-powered crossover, the quirky-named Ariya SUV. And, of course, it has taken them several delays before finally putting it on sale with a higher-than-previewed starting MSRP of $43,190. It seems that the carmaker is more about unfulfilled promises than anything else, these days, unfortunately.
Luckily for them, there is a big model lineup that still backs them, and that shows – the first quarter of U.S. sales have jumped 17.3% compared to the first three months of 2022 on solid performance from crossovers and SUVs. Alas, as far as the passenger cars are concerned, aside from the little Versa, everything else contracted, and heavily. That is unwelcome news for enthusiasts of traditional models, of course, as Nissan was one of the last big automakers with heavy lenience on passenger cars, considering the Versa, Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Leaf, Z, and GT-R roster.
And, of course, the consequences are dire for some of its nameplates. For example, the long-running, big Maxima – which is not considered by many as a best-buy in the segment – is on life support for the 2023 model year and will bite the dust soon. Rumors claim the full-size car, which now kicks off at $38,340, may have already ended production, and the automaker is now just selling from inventory. Well, although its performance was dismal – just a couple thousand units during Q1 in America – some might still dare to claim that the Japanese automaker has not lost faith in the nameplate.
Instead, it may only need to reinvent it for the novel EV lifestyle. For example, the Halo oto channel on YouTube provides fresh automotive information and commentary on the latest news that is also corroborated with their virtual designs, and now there is an EV take on Nissan’s Maxima for a potential 2025 model year revival as the model will skip a beat for 2024MY. Naturally, it was not hard for the resident pixel master to imagine the potential, unofficial looks of a Maxima EV given there is an abundance of Intelligent Mobility concepts to draw parallels to. So, do you think it could succeed in duking it out with the Tesla Model S?
