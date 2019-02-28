Virgin Galactic Flies to Space Again, Breaks Down Barriers

3 Nissan’s Geneva-bound IMx Kuro Concept Looks At The Autonomous Electric Future

2 Nissan Trademarks IMQ, IMS, Possibly For New EV Concept Cars

1 Nissan IMs Concept Lands in Detroit with Exciting New Seating Configuration

More on this:

Nissan Brings IMQ Intelligent Mobility Concept to Geneva

For several years now, Japanese carmaker Nissan has been presenting a series of car concepts wearing the IM name, as in Intelligent Mobility. We had the IMX in 2017, at the Tokyo Motor Show, from which the new generation Qashqai is said will take inspiration, and the IMS at this year’s NAIAS. 24 photos



No details about the IMQ concept were released, apart from the unrevealing statement that this is an “all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.”



The most recent IM revelation, the IMS, appears to share a lot in terms of design with the sketch released by Nissan to announce the launch of the IMQ.



The IMS presented earlier this year is an electric car, as we expect this one to be as well, powered by a 115 kWh battery and electric motors capable of developing 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The range of the model was rated at 380 miles (611 km).



What was interesting about the IMS was the sitting configuration: a 2+1+2 that allows the two seats at the rear to be folded down and leave a single seat in the center of the car. At the same time, the front seats can pivot to face the one(s) in the rear.



Because, yes, the IMS was designed to be autonomous, so there’s no need for keeping actual human eyes on the road.



Back to the IMQ, we expect to learn more about the concept on or around March 5. At the end of 2018, news surfaced of Nissan requesting rights from the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office for the IMQ and IMS names. This week, only a few days before the start of the 2019 Geneva Motors Show, Nissan announced it will be showing at Palexpo the IMQ concept crossover, an apparent evolution of the IMS No details about the IMQ concept were released, apart from the unrevealing statement that this is an “all-new vehicle that embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and gives a sneak peek as to what might be in your future driveway.”The most recent IM revelation, the IMS, appears to share a lot in terms of design with the sketch released by Nissan to announce the launch of the IMQ.The IMS presented earlier this year is an electric car, as we expect this one to be as well, powered by a 115 kWh battery and electric motors capable of developing 483 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The range of the model was rated at 380 miles (611 km).What was interesting about the IMS was the sitting configuration: a 2+1+2 that allows the two seats at the rear to be folded down and leave a single seat in the center of the car. At the same time, the front seats can pivot to face the one(s) in the rear.Because, yes, the IMS was designed to be autonomous, so there’s no need for keeping actual human eyes on the road.Back to the IMQ, we expect to learn more about the concept on or around March 5.

load press release