Nissan IMs Concept Lands in Detroit with Exciting New Seating Configuration

15 Jan 2019
The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) is in full swing in Detroit, and we already have a pretty good idea which of the concepts shown there will steal the show the most: Nissan’s IMs concept.
The concept has been designed from the ground up to be the official herald of a new type of car: the elevated sports sedan. That's provided the Japanese idea sticks and we ignore cars that actually made it into production with similar designs, like the Volvo S60 Cross Country.

The IMs is a mix between a sedan and a crossover with more cues taken from the latter than from the former. Built as a frameless-door car with a slipstream cabin line that greets the rear on a somewhat higher level than the one of the front end, the IMs looks like something some of us might get behind.

The clean-cut body of the car is powered by pairs of electric motors fitted both at the front and at the rear, with power for them coming from a 115 kWh battery. The motors are punchy enough to generate a total output of 483 horsepower (360 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, while the battery gives it a range of 380 miles (611 km).

But the biggest novelty and the one we are inclined to give the Japanese credit for is the interior seating arrangement. Going for a 2+1+2 configuration, Nissan built a concept that can effectively transform the purpose of the vehicle.

Thanks to the way in which the concept was built, the two seats at the rear can be folded down to leave a single seat smack down in the center of the car.

Needless to say, this electric car concept can also drive itself with zero human intervention. Combine that with the fact that the front seats can pivot to face the one(s) in the rear, and we have ourselves a conference/fun room on wheels.

You can read all the official details about the IMs concept in the document attached below.

