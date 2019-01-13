Nissan Juke Become Sci-Fi Tracked Adventure Car in Japan

SUV

HP

Now, this is by no mean the first time we've seen tracks on a crossover or. Heck, it's not even the first tracked Juke. But we love where Nissan took the idea and figured it makes a good story.The Juke has always been the ugly duckling of crossovers, but its odd styling works perfectly here. With a combination of paint and extra body elements, it looks like something from the not-too-distant future.At the front, we have a new chin and impressive grilles added to the lower headlights. This goes well with the roof rack which integrates light bars and other accessories.Nissan also fitted massive new fender flares in a design we've never seen before. It's clear that some young designer working for them is a Liberty Walk or Rocket Bunny fan, as well as a 3D modeling specialist since they flow perfectly out of the existing bodywork.The fender flares serve two purposes. First, they block the snow coming off the tracks, which are extra-wide. Also, they cover up the cuts made to the original bodywork, since you can't fit huge tracks into the wheel arches of Nissan's tiny crossover.The Japanese automaker also had the bright idea of coving the tracks sides with decorative elements. Their bright green piping takes the sci-fi look to the next level. Unfortunately, you won't find an arc reactor or even a big battery under the hood. The Juke show car is powered by a 1.6L turbo making the usual 190and 240 Nm of torque.