Barber is Nearly Crushed by Nissan Juke as Driver Smashes into Lamppost

28 Jun 2018, 11:20 UTC ·
by
Ali Sezer, a barber from South Tyneside, wouldn’t describe himself as lucky, but he was immensely so when a Nissan Juke missed him by inches, after crashing into a lamppost.
The strange incident was caught on CCTV cameras, with Sezer telling the Daily Mail that he is still in disbelief about what a narrow escape he had. He’s seen the footage many times, yet he can’t believe he was so incredibly lucky.

According to Sezer and police reports, the car was driven by a 70-year-old man who probably had a seizure and lost control of the car. It swerved off Westoe Road in South Shields, South Tyneside, and hit a lamppost.

Though the Juke was driving at 30 or 40mph, the impact was forceful enough as to propel the car backwards, nearly crushing Sezer who was on his bench. You can see the video at the bottom of the page.

Because he’d heard a noise, he was looking up from his phone when the car hit the lamppost. This way, he had time to react when it came towards him, lifting his legs up towards his chest. Those few inches saved him from serious injury.

“I am so lucky to be alive. It was a typical Tuesday morning and I had a few customers in and out. So when I had a little bit of time to myself, I went outside to enjoy the sunny weather. I sat on the step and took out my phone. I was just relaxing and scrolling through Facebook,” he tells the Mail.

“All of a sudden, I heard a bang and saw the red Nissan Juke flying towards me. I was so shocked - it was coming straight at me,” he adds. “It tapped my leg, but there were no injuries for me. My shin has been sore this morning - but nothing compared to what it could have been.”

Police have confirmed the accident and revealed that the investigation is still underway. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

