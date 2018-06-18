Man Admits on TV Leaving Hit-and-Run Victim to Die: I’m Not Worried, Man

One Boston driver was involved in a fatal hit-and-run, killing an 80-year-old retired arts teacher, but he’s not concerned. He’s a “real gangsta,” but not in a bad way.
Phocian Fitts is the driver in question and, for the record, he is not sorry about what happened. The 23-year-old man chose to admit to his crime during an interview with local station WSB TV, which was interviewing eyewitnesses on the scene of the accident that had occurred a couple of hours earlier.
Police had interviewed Fitts as a potential suspect, but they let him go because they didn’t have sufficient evidence that he had been involved. For reasons still unknown, he went and spilled the beans to the TV station, admitting that he had been, in fact, the driver who hit the old man on the crosswalk and then left him to die there.
As you can see in the video below, Fitts says he doesn’t feel remorse because, in his eyes, he’s not a stone-cold killer. This was just an accident, so his share of blame is non-existent. Plus, the old man crossed the street when he wasn’t supposed to, so that left Fitts will few options.
“People hit and run people all the time,” he says. “I was listening to my music, but as I’m driving, I’m driving too quick. So I’m driving too quick to the point where it’s like I couldn’t really stop, but it was a green light. So as the guy was walking — the light is green, I’m driving, and I’m pressing the horn, pressing the horn, ‘beep, beep, beep, beep.’ It was either I was going to die and crash into a pole. So when it came down to it, man — accidents happen, man.”
As for why he left the scene of the accident, Fitts says he thought the victim would be ok. Eyewitnesses told the same media outlet that the accident was “terrifying” and that the impact was so forceful it sent the victim flying through the air. Still, Fitts imagined he would be ok.
“I'm a real gangster…,” he explains. “I'm a real gangster not in a bad way I’m a gangster because I help out the community and I look out for the youth. I know that’s why everybody got my back my family. I'm not scared. It is what it is.”
Fitts’ victim was found with life-threatening injuries and he died later, on the way to the hospital. Fitts has been charged with motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death, and is now in police custody. But he’s not “worried,” for what it’s worth.
“Accidents happen...people hit and run people all the time.” Driver making no apologies in hit & run crash that killed 80 year old man in Commonwealth Ave crosswalk #Boston25 EXCLUSIVE coming up pic.twitter.com/TPkbDN4yg6— Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 7, 2018