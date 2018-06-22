Man Turns Nissan Micra into an Actual Fish Tank

Talk about turning your passion into art. One man from Consett, County Durham, is taking his passion for fish and fish tanks and turning it into something the entire community can enjoy: a giant fish tank made out of an old Nissan Micra.
His name is Andy Tate and he admits that he’s always had a thing for fish tanks. He also runs a YouTube channel on this topic, so it would make sense for him to try something out of the ordinary for media attention. Well, mission accomplished.
Tate took an old Nissan Micra and worked on it for 10 whole months before he could call it a tank, fill it with water and release fish in it. You can see a short video of the transformation below.
The best part is that he didn’t even spend money on the project. The car was donated to him by Burnopfield Metals, delivered to his door by Stanley Autos Recovery and painted by a local graffiti artist. In return, he promised them due credit when the project was finished.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Tate says that he used papier mache as filler and foam to seal the interior of the car, which was then lined with fiber glass. He inserted LED lights both inside and on the outside of the vehicle, and filled it with goldfish, koi, shubunkin and perch.
“I wanted to do something that had never been done. Turning a car into a fish tank is something I have always wanted to do even as a kid, but I have got no idea where it comes from,” Tate explains.
He says the tank he got as a teen from his parents came with the warning that he wouldn’t get anything bigger while under their roof, so it’s probably around that time that he started dreaming really, really big.
For the time being, he keeps the fish tank in his garden, afraid that some hoodlum might come and break one of the windows. He has big plans for it, too: he will decorate it accordingly on Halloween, Christmas and Easter, and make sure that it becomes an attraction. This is his way of giving back to the community.
